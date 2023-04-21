Nikolas Bancroft struck out five and allowed one hit in four innings to lead the Vineland High School baseball team to an 11-4 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.

The Eagles (6-4) are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Justin Morris went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for the Fighting Clan (8-2). Yenuelle Rodriguez went 2 for 3 two RBIs and a run. Xavier Cortez scored twice and had an RBI. Yoan Feliz doubled, scored once and drove in a run. Anthony Rakotz went 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI.

Jacob Cagna went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for EHT (6-4). Cameron Flukey singled and drove in a run. Braeden Thies and Michael Piskun each scored a run. Lawson McIntosh struck out four and gave up five hits in two innings in the loss.

Wildwood 5, Salem 0: Wildwood's Junior Hans pitched a one-hitter in 6 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts and six walks. Harley Buscham went 2 for 3 for the host Warriors (5-3) with a run and an RBI, and Broc Denke was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Brian Cunniff was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Evan Biddle, who had Salem's one hit, pitched five innings, gave up six hits and five runs, struck out 11 and walked four.

Lower Cape May Reg. 11, Cape May Tech 4: Kyle Satt went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for host Lower (5-2), and Hunter Ray was 2 for 4 with three runs. Evan Shoffler and Drew Kroneneyer each scored twice. Cape May Tech (3-3) scored two runs in the first inning and two in the third to tie the game at 4-4. Lower scored a run in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth to lead 8-4.

Atlantic City 20, Bridgeton 5: The host Vikings earned their first win of the season as Oldis Zappata and Jackson Barrie each hit two-run homers. The contest was a Mainland Baseball Coaches vs. Cancer game. A.C. (1-9) won it in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.

Brendan Cahill went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs for the Vikings, and Kevin Klein doubled. Winning pitcher Otto Carlos Ramirez worked five innings, gave up six hits, struck out five and walked one. For the Bulldogs (1-9), Joel Francisco Lopez was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Dominic Ketterer went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs.