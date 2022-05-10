Vineland baseball beats top-ranked Prep in 10 innings: Late Monday roundup

Vineland High School's Enzo Descalzi hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to give the Vineland baseball team the lead in a 5-2 win over previously unbeaten St. Augustine Prep in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

The Hermits (14-1) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

The home run was the 10th of the season for Descalzi, and it made the score 4-2. Xavier Cortez went 3 for 5 for the Fighting Clan (10-4). He got the final out in the 10th inning to get the save for winning pitcher Benny Andreoli, who worked 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Descalzi was the starting pitcher and had five strikeouts in four innings. Ethan Evans went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Alex Rodriguez was 2 for 4, and Yenuellle Rodriguez doubled.

Vineland scored two runs in the top of the second inning, and the Hermits tied it with two in the bottom of the fourth. Vineland outhit the Hermits 8-4.

Ryan Taylor went 2 for 5 for the Prep. Nick DeMarchi and Cole Frye each had an RBI. Mason Dorsey and Ryan Weingartner each scored once. CJ Furey struck out eight in three innings.

St. Joseph 3, No. 10 Mainland Reg. 2: Cohl Mercado went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Wildcats (11-3). Ty Powell had an RBI and scored once. Ty Mercado singled and scored. Scott Digerolamo scored once. Mike Cirucci struck out eight in six innings.

Will Hoover struck out five in four innings for the Mustangs (11-4), who are ranked No. 10. Finnegan Haines had four strikeouts.

Absegami 1, Cedar Creek 0: Anthony Danieli singled in Vraj Sheth in the first inning for the Braves (9-5), who won their sixth straight game. Andrew Baldino struck out five in three innings. Krish Sheth pitched four innings and struck out three. Cedar Creek outhit Absegami 4-3.

Kyle Jones singled twice for the Pirates (11-7). Nate Kennedy pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

GCIT 8, ACIT 0: Jason Marney and Darien Urso each had a double and a single for host GCIT (7-8), and Nick Ciesielka tripled. For ACIT (5-10), Sean Kellerman, Wilfredo Lugo, Carmine Sausto and Kevin Reyes each had a hit.

Cape May Tech 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Cape May Tech (9-8) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it. Tech pitcher Tanner Oliva went the distance, gave up six hits, walked one and struck out 10.

For Lower (4-11), pitcher Evan Shoffler went seven innings, allowed nine hits, walked two and struck out six. Shoffler also went 2 for 3 with a double, and John Roach was 2 for 2.

Millville 9, Atlantic City 1: Nate Robbins went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for host Millville (8-8), and Sergio Droz was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Gavin Shapiro added a double and a run. Thunderbolts pitcher Nick Alcorn went six innings, gave up two hits and one run, struck out 12 and walked two. Connor Lacy pitched one scoreless inning. The Vikings fell to 2-15.

Buena Reg. 10, Pleasantville 0: Cole Shover went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Chiefs (11-4). Brandon Strouse, Tre Carano and Ryley Betts each had an RBI and a run. Jeremiah Doughty and Cole Shover each struck out two. Buena outhit Pleasantville 10-2.

The Greyhounds fell to 6-6.

Softball

Millville 18, Atlantic City 8: Olivia Stetler homered, drove in three and scored two for the Thunderbolts (10-8). Brooke Joslin went 5 for 5 with four RBIs, three runs and a triple. Novalee Bybel drove in two and scored twice. Gabriella Jacquet, Isabella Musey, Sadie Drozdowski and Haley Brag each scored two. Alyssa Magazu struck out three in three innings.

Rosie Miltenberger went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs for Atlantic City (9-11). Naysha Suarez and Mia Marota scored two. Grace Dischert pitched a complete game.

Ocean City 9, Holy Spirit 2: Annabelle Shumski went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for the Red Raiders (4-10). Cristina Barbella went 2 for 3 with three runs. Brooke Groover-Illas singled twice and scored two. Taylor Vaugh, Gabrielle Bowen and MacKenzee Segich each scored once. The Spartans fell to 5-10. No further information was available.

Southern Reg. 4, Central Reg. 1: Southern's Elizabeth Gosse pitched a two-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts. Gosse went 2 for 3. Leah Morrin was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Sarah Lally went 3 for 4. Mackenzie Hart and Haeven Conover each hits for visiting Central (10-7).

Wildwood Catholic 9, Buena Reg. 2: Junior Rebecca Cessna threw a complete game and struck out 12, including her 100th of the season, for the Crusaders. Sophomore Joanna McShaffrey had three hits and three runs. No further information was available.

Vineland 9, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Leah Mears went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs for Vineland (7-8). Leilani Colaneri had two RBIs and a triple. Anaya Troy scored a run and had an RBI. Arianna Santiago singled and scored once. Karly Smaniotto pitched a complete game with two strikeouts.

Emma Douglas struck out five in six innings for the Villagers (5-8). Bella Martinez tripled and had an RBI. Samantha Mazzone scored.

Buena Reg. 15, Pleasantville 0: Priscilla Torres and Adriana Capone each had two RBIs for Buena (15-7). Laylah Collins scored three. Jessica Perella and Mya Inman each scored two. The Chiefs scored eight in the first innings.

The Greyhounds fell to 0-8.

Lower Cape May Reg. 14, Cape May Tech 11: Hailey Elwell and Lexi Cremin each had two RBIs and two runs for the Caper Tigers (2-11). Renata Riesenberg added two RBIs. Mariah Klinger scored two. Lower scored six in first and sixth innings. Jenna Ziemba pitched a complete game and struck out eight.

Kayleigh Rhodes hit three doubles to go with three RBIs and three runs. Devin Muir and Sophia Nemeth each scored two and had an RBI. Adelia Ogden tripled and scored two. Johanna Longstreet pitched a complete game and struck out four.

