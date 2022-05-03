Vineland baseball beats Hammonton 2-0: Late Monday roundup

The Vineland High School baseball team scored a run in each of the first two innings and went on to beat host Hammonton 2-0 Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

Xavier Cortez went 3 for 4 and drove in both runs.

Cortez and Benedetto Andreoli combined on a four-hitter. Cortez pitched three innings, gave up three hits, walked none and struck out four. Andreoli worked four innings, allowed one hit and one walk. He struck out four.

Also for Vineland (8-4), Enzo Descalzi went 2 for 3 with a run. Anthony Rakotz went 2 for 3, Alex Rodriguez had a hit and a run, and Andreoli was 1 for 1.

Hammonton's Brayden Markart pitched a complete game. He allowed nine hits, walked two and struck out two. Matt McAleer, Paul Kalani, Kole Bagnell and Andrew Fields each had one hit for the Blue Devils (7-6).

Ocean City 6, St. Joseph 5: Ocean City scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win,with Riley Gunnels doubling in the final two runs. Dante Edwardi went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a solo homer for the host Red Raiders (8-5). Duke McCarron was 1 for 2 with a run and two walks. Evan Taylor had a hit and two RBIs. Starting pitcher Tom Finnegan went 6 2/3 innings and struck out 10. Tom Lex pitched a third of an inning and got the win.

Colin Ahart hit a solo home run for the St. Joseph (10-2). Wildcats starter Lucas Middleton went six innings. He gave up six hits and two runs, walked two and struck out three.

Pleasantville 13, Atlantic Christian 10: Darian Prensa hit a grand slam and a three-run homer for the Greyhounds (5-4). Joe Gutierrez went 5 for 5, scored three, drove in three and pitched the final inning to earn the save. Adonis Diaz scored four. Luis Parra-Bautista had two RBIs and scored once.

For Atlantic Christian, John Hannum went 4 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Rob Barberio went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Seth Phillips and Eric Voncolln each went 3 for 4.

Absegami 13, Atlantic City 1: Andrew Baldino doubled and drove in three for the Braves (7-5). Frank Gargione had two RBIs, scored twice and hit two singles. Vraj Sheth and Krish Sheth each had two RBIs. Matthew Johansen doubled and scored once. Michael DeBlasio struck out three in three innings.

Jackson Barrie drove in Nick Merlino for the Vikings (2-13). Drew Storr hit three singles.

Millville 12, ACIT 3: Sean Kellerman and Carmine Sausto each had an RBI for ACIT (5-7). Sausto also struck out three in three innings. Wilfredo Lugo, Brady Walk and Logan Ruga each scored. Josh Witmer doubled. The Thunderbolts improved to 6-7. No further information was available.

Cape May Tech 6, Middle Twp. 3: Donald Seitz had three RBIs and singled twice for Cape May Tech (7-6). Tyler McDaniel scored twice.Andrew Steinhauer, Nick Boehm, Ronald Neenhold and Adam Dille each scored once. Tanner Oliva struck out two in 51/3 innings.

The Panthers fell to 4-11.

Buena Reg. 11, Bridgeton 1: Tre Carano doubled twice and had two RBIs for the Chiefs (9-3). Joey Kurtz drove in three and hit two singles. Ryley Betts doubled, had an RBI and scored. Cole Shover went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Zachary Strouse and Brady Betts each struck out five.

Jorge Valentin scored for the Bulldogs (3-9).

Softball

Mainland Reg. 6, Holy Spirit 3: Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game and struck out 15 for the Mustangs (8-6). Bella Barretta tripled and scored two. Kylie Higbee doubled and had two RBIs. Ava Kinkler, Denver Obermeyer and Rayna Molina each had an RBI and scored once.

Lily Hagan and Gianna Bayard scored for the Spartans. Faith Schmidt had an RBI. Aly Rymas struck out two in six innings.

No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Millville 1: Sienna Walterson doubled, had an RBI and scored for the Eagles (14-1), who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Madison Biddle scored once and had an RBI. Sofia Spatocco drove in one run. Kayla Dollard and Payton Colbert each scored once. Madison Dollard pitched a complete game and struck out 10.

Olivia Stetler drove in Sadie Drozdowski for the Thunderbolts (8-7). Novalee Bybel singled twice. Alyssa Magazu struck out four in six innings.

Buena Reg. 19, Bridgeton 0: Emily D'Ottavio struck out 10 in four innings for the Chiefs (12-7). She also had an RBI. Jadarys Morales homered, drove in five and scored two. Madison Hand homered, had four RBIs and scored three. Isabella Bates, Camryn Johnson, Adrianna Cortes, Kendal Bryant and Laylah Collins each scored twice. Collins added two RBIs. Buena scored six in the first, eight in the second and five in the third.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-4.

No. 9 Cedar Creek 16, Ocean City 8: Olivia Catalina homered, scored three and had two RBIs for the Pirates (16-4). Liz Martin struck out six in three innings. Chasedy Johnson tripled and had four RBIs. Martin and Allison Amadio each had two RBIs. Amadio scored twice. Jaelyn Perry went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

The Red Raiders fell to 2-20.

No. 11 Hammonton 11, Vineland 0: Alexa Panagopoylos homered, doubled, dove in four and scored two for the Blue Devils (12-6). Sophia Vento tripled twice, scored three and had two RBIs. Ava Divello tripled, had an RBI and scored once. Giada Palmieri and Gracie Ravenkamp each scored once. April Lewandowski pitched a complete game and struck out five.

Victoria Negron doubled for Vineland (5-8).

