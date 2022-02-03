 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vincent Faldetta's pin in final bout leads EHT past Middle: Late Wednesday
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

HS Live wrestling

Vincent Faldetta pinned his opponent in the final bout to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School wrestling team to a 37-36 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Wednesday.

Faldetta entered his 138-bout with his team trailing 36-31. He pinned Middle's Owen Haas in 5 minutes, 1 second to clinch the meet. The Eagles improved to 7-15. The Panthers fell to 11-5.

At 113, Middle's Connor Rowlands pinned his opponent to make the Panthers' lead 30-19 with four bouts remaining. EHT's Sean Dever earned a quick pin in 20 seconds at 120 to cut the deficit to 30-25.

At 126, the Eagles' Donald Chishko Pinned his opponent to take the lead 31-30. Middle's X`Zavier Swinton pinned his opponent at 132 to regain the lead 36-31.

Vincent Faldetta then stepped up and won the meet with his pin.

Shore Conference Girls Individual Championships: Southern female wrestler Ella Yanuzzelli won the 152-pound title at Shore Regional on Wednesday. The sophomore beat Jackson Memorial's Jordyn Katz via a 4-3 decision. Katz placed third at the individual state tournament last season. Yanuzzelli finished third at regions last season, qualifying for the state tournament.

Also Wednesday, Southern's Gracie Cordasco placed second at 114.

Boys basketball

Oakcrest 56, Pleasantville 54, OT: The Greyhounds (0-8) led 24-19 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters, but the Falcons (3-9) went on a 17-6 run in the fourth to force overtime. McCray Huggins scored 18 for Oakcrest. Josiah Casanova scored 16. Jack O'Brien scored 11. Ra'mar Neely-Wilson added seven points.

Markhi Barnes scored 21 for the Greyhounds. Isaiah Davenport scored 12. Jeff Valeus and Shakir Boyd scored nine and eight, respectively.

Girls basketball

No. 2 Mainland Reg. 63, Bridgeton 19: Kasey Bretones scored 12 for the Mustangs (15-1), who led 50-15 at halftime. Mainland, which has won eight straight games, is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Madison Naman scored 10 for the Mustangs. Bella Mazur scored eight. Ava Mazur scored seven. Sydney Stokes and Camryn Dirkes each scored six.

Kasey O'Brien (five), McKenna Pontari (three), Lynne McLaughlin and Kaitlyn Boggs (two each) and Emily Paytas and Ava Sheeran (one each) also scored for Mainland, which has a big game against No. 4-ranked Shawnee on Friday.

Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored eight and grabbed five rebounds for Bridgeton (4-9). Nijah Tanksley grabbed four rebounds, scored two pints and added two assists. Adelina Wilks scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Ayianna Ridgeway, Clar'nayja Acevedo and Jamya Mosley each scored two.

Vineland 56, Cedar Creek 19: Samantha Jones scored 13 to go with four steals and three rebounds for the Fighting Clan (7-4). Skylar Fowlkes scored 12 and grabbed seven rebounds. Destiny Wallace and Egypt Owens each scored nine. Owens grabbed eight rebounds. Zaria Watkins scored four. Thalia Duncan scored three. Madison Fowlkes and Julissa Vincente each scored two. Madison Fowlkes added seven rebounds.

Jada Hill scored seven for the Pirates (5-9). Ashley Nicolichia added five points. Lexi Sears, Kileen McNeill and Marissa Massaro each scoredt wo. Nyasia Hill scored one.

Format in agate

Egg Harbor Twp. 37, Middle Twp. 36

106: Peter Steed E p. Dante Jackson (0:25)

113: Connor Rowlands M p. Marco Manzo (2:54)

120: Sean Dever E p. Geordin Davis (0:30)

126: Donald Chishko E p. Donnie Nelson 4:36)

132: X`Zavier Swinton M p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli (3:02)

138: Vincent Faldetta E . Owen Haas (5:01)

144: Nicholas Faldetta E md. Adrien Laboy (11-1)

150: Samuel Keppel M d. Justus Bird (2-1)

157: Alick Killian M p. Calvin Johnson (2:54)

165: Micah Bird E p. Brian Juzaitis (4:34)

175: Eric Russ E d. Jerry White (7-2)

190: David Giulian M p. Matthew Marshall (1:18)

215: Maximus Adelizzi M by forfeit

285: Kani Perry M d. Eric Castro (7-3)

Match started at 144

Holy Spirit 54, Cedar Creek 30

106: Carter Pack H by forfeit

113: Max Elton H by forfeit

120: Bryce Manera H p. Logan Krowicki (2:54)

126: Gavin Paolone H p. John Hagaman (3:08)

132: Chase Calhoun H p. David Perna (2:48)

138: Paul Rivera CC p. Jack Morely (1:40)

144: Ken Sherman H by forfeit

150: Jaylen Glover H p. Antnoio Guercioni (3:23)

157: Clarence Mays CC p. Colton Calhoun (5:45)

165: Aaron Silvidio CC by forfeit

175: Miguel Perez CC by forfeit

190: Robert McDevitt H by forfeit

215: Justin Castillo CC p. Jackson Braschard (7:45)

285: Philip Docteur H p. Jonathan Cox (0:37)

Match started at 157

Absegami 48, Oakcrest 30

106: Nick Gargione A d. Tom Van (6-1)

113: Lucas Espen O p. Joey Achamizo (4:00)

120: Matthew Sterling A p. Joseph Bugdon (N/A)

126: Hogan Horsey O p. Aidan Zeck (2:00)

132: Hunter Horsey O p. Bhavya Rama (2:00)

138: Frank Gargione A d. Jurdain Hendricks (9-2)

144: Ethan Rowley O p. Brayden Wright (4:00)

150: Julian Rivera A p. Owen Becker (2:00)

157: Sean Cowan A p. Gunnar Angier (2:00)

165: Kevin Guerrero A by forfeit

175: George Rhodes (A by forfeit

190: Double Forfeit

190: Caiden Hurley A by forfeit

215: Nadhim Drinkard A p. Bavly Nashed (4:00)

285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Adrain Martinez-Ruiz (4:00)

Match started at 150 

No. 9 Lacey Twp. 66, Lakewood 9

106: Brendan Schuler LT by forfeit

113: John Downs LT p. Edgar Flores Chacon (3:11)

120: Jordan Lavelle LT p. Luiz Galindo (1:10)

126: Aidan Ott LT d. Rasul Allen (5-1)

132: Matt Gauthier LT p. Edgar Silva (2:22)

138: Andre Ferrauiolo LT p. Mark Barreda (4:30)

144: Mason Heck LT p. Elvis Cholula (0:54)

150: Marcos Flores L d. Tyler Santana (3-2)

157: Kevin Fazio LT p Daniel Jimenez (0:39)

165: Jayden Martins LT p. Francisco Gomez (3:25)

175: James Circle LT tf. Ivan Gordiano (15-0, 2:15)

190: Matt Coon LT. p. Xavion Moore (1:24)

215: John Dodaro LT md. Frank Romero (12-0)

285: David Dominguez L p. Mike Seeley (0:42)

Vineland 74, Atlantic City 0

106: Josh Kinchen V tf. Moriba Camara (16-1, N/A)

113: Dominic Bosco V by forfeit

120: Gabe Baldosaro V p. Juan Guerrero (1:08)

126: Everett Cronk V p. Daniel Cohen (3:11)

132: Andrew Higgs V by forfeit

138: Alejandro Calderon V by forfeit

144: Noah Cruz V by forfeit

150: Xavier Lugo V by forfeit

157: Lionel Powell V p. Aryon Darji (1:33)

165: Shawn Lindholm V d. Fidel Johnson (11-6)

175: Austin Nordberg V by forfeit

190: Josean Serrano Cruz V by forfeit

215: Double Forfeit

285: Ayden Rivera V by forfeit

Match started at 120

Millville 66, St. Joseph 12

106: Caleb Rhoads M by forfeit

113: Angelina Smith M by forfeit

120: Rebecca Royer M by forfeit

126: Krysta Pedersen M by forfeit

132: Doug Farinaccio SJ by forfeit

138: Marco Bassetti M by forfeit

144: Carson Ruocco M p. Tyson Catoe (0:27)

150: Julius Medina M by forfeit

157: Nick Melchiore SJ p. Adrian Baez (4:47)

165: Ryan Tepper M inj. Dave Goodwin

175: Double Forfeit

190: Solomon Massey-Kent M p. Gavin Steiner (0:54)

215: Edison Andino M by forfeit

285: Jaydan Wright M p. Bryan Butkus (1:05)

No. 6 St. Augustine 52, Hammonton 24

106: Justin Flood H by forfeit

113: Luca Giagunto H by forfeit

120: Frank Italiano H p. Trevy Randle (N/A)

126: D`Amani Almodovar SA p. Vincenzo Cirillo (N/A)

132: Brandon Borman SA md. Brett Stansbury (16-6)

138: Cooper Lange SA p. Edwin Flores (N/A)

144: Richie Grungo SA by forfeit

150: Tristian Mcleer SA by forfeit

157: Jake Slotnick SA by forfeit

165: Kevin Watson H by forfeit

175: Trey Mcleer SA p. Keven Price (N/A)

190: Alex Marshall SA p. Dylan Jones (N/A)

215: Asher Jenkins SA d. Juan Urbina (6-2)

285: Brady Small SA d. Anthony Evangelista (4-0)

Girls swimming

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 123, Oakcrest 42

200 Medley Relay—M (Aixell Perez, Claudia Booth, Monica Iordanov, Summer Cassidy) 2:20.25

200 Freestyle—Hannah Tran O 2:38.00

200 IM—Alivia Wainwright M 2:39.99

50 Freestyle—Iva Palakarska M 30.41

100 Butterfly—Laci Denn M 1:09.80

100 Freestyle—Shannon Sharkey M 1:09.23

500 Freestyle—Cassidy M 5:03.35

200 Freestyle Relay—M (Ella Culmone, Denn, Jordyn Ricciotti, Leah Nirenberg) 2:00.28

100 Backstroke—Iordanov M 1:15.66

100 Breaststroke—Booth M 1:26.12

400 Freestyle Relay—O (Cece Capone, Melanie Barahona, Naylanie Rodriguez, Rachel Carson) 4:53.40

Records: Mainland 9-1; Oakcrest 2-4

