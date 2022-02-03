Vincent Faldetta's pin in final bout leads EHT past Middle: Late Wednesday

Vincent Faldetta pinned his opponent in the final bout to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School wrestling team to a 37-36 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Wednesday.
Faldetta entered his 138-bout with his team trailing 36-31. He pinned Middle's Owen Haas in 5 minutes, 1 second to clinch the meet. The Eagles improved to 7-15. The Panthers fell to 11-5.
At 113, Middle's Connor Rowlands pinned his opponent to make the Panthers' lead 30-19 with four bouts remaining. EHT's Sean Dever earned a quick pin in 20 seconds at 120 to cut the deficit to 30-25.
At 126, the Eagles' Donald Chishko Pinned his opponent to take the lead 31-30. Middle's X`Zavier Swinton pinned his opponent at 132 to regain the lead 36-31.
Vincent Faldetta then stepped up and won the meet with his pin.
Shore Conference Girls Individual Championships: Southern female wrestler Ella Yanuzzelli won the 152-pound title at Shore Regional on Wednesday. The sophomore beat Jackson Memorial's Jordyn Katz via a 4-3 decision. Katz placed third at the individual state tournament last season. Yanuzzelli finished third at regions last season, qualifying for the state tournament.
Also Wednesday, Southern's Gracie Cordasco placed second at 114.
Boys basketball
Oakcrest 56, Pleasantville 54, OT: The Greyhounds (0-8) led 24-19 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters, but the Falcons (3-9) went on a 17-6 run in the fourth to force overtime. McCray Huggins scored 18 for Oakcrest. Josiah Casanova scored 16. Jack O'Brien scored 11. Ra'mar Neely-Wilson added seven points.
Markhi Barnes scored 21 for the Greyhounds. Isaiah Davenport scored 12. Jeff Valeus and Shakir Boyd scored nine and eight, respectively.
Girls basketball
No. 2 Mainland Reg. 63, Bridgeton 19: Kasey Bretones scored 12 for the Mustangs (15-1), who led 50-15 at halftime. Mainland, which has won eight straight games, is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Madison Naman scored 10 for the Mustangs. Bella Mazur scored eight. Ava Mazur scored seven. Sydney Stokes and Camryn Dirkes each scored six.
Kasey O'Brien (five), McKenna Pontari (three), Lynne McLaughlin and Kaitlyn Boggs (two each) and Emily Paytas and Ava Sheeran (one each) also scored for Mainland, which has a big game against No. 4-ranked Shawnee on Friday.
Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored eight and grabbed five rebounds for Bridgeton (4-9). Nijah Tanksley grabbed four rebounds, scored two pints and added two assists. Adelina Wilks scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Ayianna Ridgeway, Clar'nayja Acevedo and Jamya Mosley each scored two.
Vineland 56, Cedar Creek 19: Samantha Jones scored 13 to go with four steals and three rebounds for the Fighting Clan (7-4). Skylar Fowlkes scored 12 and grabbed seven rebounds. Destiny Wallace and Egypt Owens each scored nine. Owens grabbed eight rebounds. Zaria Watkins scored four. Thalia Duncan scored three. Madison Fowlkes and Julissa Vincente each scored two. Madison Fowlkes added seven rebounds.
Jada Hill scored seven for the Pirates (5-9). Ashley Nicolichia added five points. Lexi Sears, Kileen McNeill and Marissa Massaro each scoredt wo. Nyasia Hill scored one.
