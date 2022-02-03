Vincent Faldetta's pin in final bout leads EHT past Middle: Late Wednesday

Boys basketball

Oakcrest 56, Pleasantville 54, OT: The Greyhounds (0-8) led 24-19 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters, but the Falcons (3-9) went on a 17-6 run in the fourth to force overtime. McCray Huggins scored 18 for Oakcrest. Josiah Casanova scored 16. Jack O'Brien scored 11. Ra'mar Neely-Wilson added seven points.

Markhi Barnes scored 21 for the Greyhounds. Isaiah Davenport scored 12. Jeff Valeus and Shakir Boyd scored nine and eight, respectively.

Girls basketball

No. 2 Mainland Reg. 63, Bridgeton 19: Kasey Bretones scored 12 for the Mustangs (15-1), who led 50-15 at halftime. Mainland, which has won eight straight games, is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Madison Naman scored 10 for the Mustangs. Bella Mazur scored eight. Ava Mazur scored seven. Sydney Stokes and Camryn Dirkes each scored six.

Kasey O'Brien (five), McKenna Pontari (three), Lynne McLaughlin and Kaitlyn Boggs (two each) and Emily Paytas and Ava Sheeran (one each) also scored for Mainland, which has a big game against No. 4-ranked Shawnee on Friday.