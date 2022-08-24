Vikings prepared to play fast in 2022

After a full offseason in a renovated weight room, the Atlantic City High School football team has a better sense of its identity.

Coach Keenan Wright took over the program in 2020, just before the pandemic began. COVID-19 hit Atlantic City hard. The Vikings missed 14 days of training before the 2021 season.

But after a more normal offseason, Wright finally feels as if he’s been able to put his imprint on the program.

“As a head coach, I’m settled in,” Wright said. “I think my guys know what to expect at this point, staff and, more importantly, the players. I think this year we’re much clearer as far as our vision and what we want to get done. I think we did a good job this offseason of preparing for the way we want to play.”

Atlantic City comes off a 3-7 season. The Vikings, who are seeking their first winning season since 2017, believe they can contend for a South Jersey Group V playoff spot. Atlantic City will rely on its team speed.

“We have to put guys in position to be successful,” Wright said. “From wide receiver to running backs, we have speed everywhere.”

Joe Lyons, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior transfer from Kingsway Regional, should contribute at quarterback. Lyons completed 57 of 92 passes for 689 yards and three touchdowns for the Dragons last season.

Sophomore Jeremiah Williams should also contribute at quarterback.

“We have options,” Wright said. “They both had a full offseason, and they’re slowly but surely becoming leaders on the team. I’m happy with their progression.”

Nasir Turner and Tyliqk Sims are versatile seniors who will both play running back and wide receiver. Both also are standout defenders. Turner made 25 tackles at linebacker, while Sims broke up five passes last season. Turner returned a kickoff for a TD, and Sims returned a punt for a score.

“Their versatility allows us to plug-and-play at some spots where we may have some holes,” Wright said.

Senior Allan Packard has plenty of potential at running back. He blocked two punts and returned an interception for a TD last season.

“He only knows one gear,” Wright said. “He just runs. He’s crazy quick. He has really decent hands, too. We’ll be doing some stuff with the screen game out of the backfield. He’s very explosive.”

Jahmad Forbey, a 6-0, 260-pound senior, leads the offensive and defensive lines. He made 30 tackles last season.

“He’s our signal caller on the line,” Wright said. “He’s just tough. He doesn’t jump out to you size-wise, but he’ll move you out of the way.”

Wright said sophomore Sah’nye Degraffenreidt could emerge as one of the region’s top players. The 6-1, 185-pound Degraffenreidt will play running back, wide receiver and outside linebacker.

“He has some of the best hands I’ve seen,” Wright said. “He catches everything.”

The Vikings’ schedule features mostly familiar opponents in Absegami, Mainland Regional, Egg Harbor Township and Oakcrest. The past few years, Atlantic City was matched against teams from Camden and Gloucester counties.

“We’re back home,” Wright said. “The travel is going to be much easier. Kids are ramped up because they know everybody. We’re back to our regularly scheduled program.”

Wright said the Vikings must play at a fast pace to be successful.

“No matter what the situation,” he said, “that’s who we are. We’re going to get on the ball. We’re going to be no-huddle, moving fast, up-tempo. I think we have the guys to do it. We just have to go out there and execute.”