Victor Salas scores 2 to give Bridgeton 2-1 win over Middle in boys soccer

Victor Salas scored twice to lead the Bridgeton High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Monday.
The Bulldogs had 25 shots on net. Colin Harrel made four saves.
Max Gilbert scored for the Panthers (3-3-1). Steve Berrodin assisted. Middle had 20 shots on net. Braiden Scarpa made 13 saves.
Wildwood 7,
Gloucester City 1
Owen Oakley scored twice for the Warriors (4-3).
Alexsandro Bautista, Erubey Sanchez, Elder Gonzales and Jason Gonzalez each scored once. Justin Lopez, Josh Vallese and Sanchez had an assist. Seamus Fynes made five saves. Alessandro Sanzone made four.
Marvin Osiris scored for the Lions (0-5).
William Horton made 21 saves. Joe Szychoski made 18.
Southern Reg. 3,
Toms River East 1
Southern (6-0) continued its undefeated season with the win.
Kevin Kiernan scored all three goals for the Rams. Ryan Leavitt had two assists. Nathaniel Bott made five saves.
Toms River East fell to 1-5.
Atlantic Christian 2,
Gloucester Christian 1
Aaron Glancey scored twice for the Cougars, including with 43 seconds left in the second half for the eventual game winner.
His first goal was assisted by Malachi Greene in the 33rd minute.
Andres Karki scored in the 20th minute for Gloucester.
Kingsway Reg. 6,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Ethan Nguyen scored twice and had an assist for the Dragons (4-2-1).
Evan Martin, Tyler Cordery and Antonio Amoroso each scored once. Jason Grandizio made two saves.
Noe Angel made nine saves for the Colts (0-6). Perry Stanger made eight.
Girls soccer
Atlantic Christian 2,
Gloucester Christian 1
Chloe Vogel scored both goals for the Cougars (6-1). Shelby Einwetcher made 15 saves. For Gloucester, Chloe Shields made 18 saves.
Field hockey
St. Joseph 4,
Oakcrest 1
Gianna Fox scored twice and had an assist for St. Joseph (1-2).
Elizabeth Dainton also scored. Makayla Veneziale had an assist.
Katie Haye scored for the Falcons (0-3).
Lacey Twp. 6,
Lakewood 0
Samantha Glover scored twice for the Lions (2-3).
Caitlyn Voskanyan had two assists and one goal. Vanesa Valiusyte, Madison Reed and Ellie Reid each scored once. Reid and Isabelle Merola each had an assist. Lacey took 20 shots on net.
Zury Aguilar made 14 saves for Lakewood (0-6).
Girls tennis
Our Lady of Mercy 3,
Vineland 2
Singles— Grace Hamburg, OLMA d. Gianina Speranza 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Haddad OLMA d. Lilly Fisher 6-0, 6-0; Julia Holmes V d. Jacqueline Carey 7-6 (, 6-2
Doubles— Zeel Patel-Jaida Cortes V d. Annalise Visalli- Hannah Hargrave 6-2, 6-0; Bella Martinez-Danielle Villare OLMA d. Jasmine Cortes-Urvi Patel 6-2, 6-3.
Records— OLMA 5-4; Vineland 7-2
Oakcrest 5,
Pleasantville 0
Singles— Sydney Groen d. Diana St. Martin 6-0, 6-1; Emma Robinson d. Keanni Dupont 6-0, 6-1; Alexa Petrosh d. Ah’lajzlah Gainer 6-1, 6-0
Doubles— Cece Capone-Alexi Phommathep d. Ke’Najia Jamison-Yaret Toscano 6-0, 6-3; Michaela Hearn-Hannah Derringer d. Helen Robledo-Julia Ramirez 6-4, 6-3.
Records— Oakcrest 3-4; Pleasantville 1-7.
Cumberland Reg. 5
Triton Reg. 0
Singles—Savannah Falk d. TR 6-0, 6-0; Beatrice Seabrookd d. TR 6-1, 6-1; Annakela Modri d. TR 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles— Emma Walder-Amanda Volk d. TR 6-1, 6-0; Hailie Huntelman-Alexandra Basile d. TR 6-0, 6-1
Records— Cumberland 7-3; Triton 0-9.
Lacey Twp. 5,
Barnegat 0
Singles— Angel Dong d. Paige Menegus 6-1, 6-1; Sara Kuzan d. Ava Baker 6-2, 6-3; Sydney Farmer d. Kira Pokluda 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles— Morgan McGinley-Madaline Zech d. Maura Glines-Shannon Harrington 6-0, 6-3; Alexis Frazee-Ashley Springer d. Talia Fraser- Isabella Lobo 6-0, 6-0.
Records— Lacey 7-4; Barnegat 4-5
Boys cross country
Mainland Reg. 16,
Holy Spirit 40
1. Linden Wineland MR 16:41; 2. Matt Wynee MR 17:41; 3. Vaughn Blanchet NR 18:00; 4. James Wagner MR 18:27; 5. Diego Taggart HS 19:07; Jesse Rios MR 19:11; 6. Jimmy PontarI HS 19:49; Nick Bannan HS 20:47; 7. Thomas Farren HS 20:55; Micah Miller MR 21:18; 8. Luke Lacbrunner HS 21:29; 9. John Gaffhey MR 21:58; 10. Mac Maxino MR 21:59; 11. Danny Reynolds MR 22:37; 12. Jack Negley HS 22:52; 13. Alec Post MR 26:03; 14. Aiden Moore HS 28:29.
Records— Mainland 2-0; Holy Spirit 0-2.
St. Augustine Prep 19,
Millville 42
1. Dave Kenny SA 18:03; 2. Kishan Patel M 18:12; 3. Vinny Polistina SA 18:19; 4. Ethan Kern SA 18:28; 5. Nick Galinus SA 18:43; 6. Alex Constantinou SA 19:56; 7. Jose Bravo M 20:59; 8. Matt Bispo SA 21:04; 9. Matt Kemenosh SA 21:43; 10. Jon Marrone SA 21:46; 11. Justin Billman M 21:50; 12. Andrew Zerra M 21:56.
Records— St. Augustine 3-0; Millville 1-1
Cedar Creek 20,
Oakcrest 37
1. Dalton Culleny CC 17:18; 2. Matt Winterbottom CC 17:49; 3. Ethan Rowley O 18:10; 4. Dylan Vergara CC 18:38; 5. Gunnar Angien O 18:51; 6. Stephen Suwala CC 19:20; 7. Justin Cartwright CC 19:30; 8. Cale Aiken O 19:39; 9. Paola Hermoso O 20:44; 10. Jake Nanalsky CC 20:53; 11. Steve Cramer CC 21:03; 12. Matt Houseworth CC 21:10; 13. Ethan Bulterhof CC 21:11; 14. Mike Bolger CC 21:30.
Egg Harbor Twp. 15,
Pleasantville 50
1 Nico Valdivieso EHT 16:59; 2. Aidan Winkler EHT 17:32; 3. Ryan Taylor EHT 17:51; 4. Irvin Marable III P 18:04; 5. Ayoub Azegzaou P 20:29.
Records— N/A
Records— Cedar Creek 2-0; Oakcrest 2-1.
Girls cross country
Cedar Creek wins; OFFICIAL score unavailable
1. Megan Winterbottom CC 21:16; 2. Lexi Sears CC 21:31; 3. Riley Lerner CC 23:23; 4. Olivia Catalina CC 23:43; 5. Abigail Tunney O 23:56; 6. Jill Robles CC 24:52; 7. Sam Keough CC 25:30; 8. Mia McColl CC 25:31; 9. Tasha Kolchins CC 25:32; 10. Kayla Hamilton CC 26:35; 11. Sarah Flannegan CC 27:58; 12. Alexis Gilbert O 28:24; 13. Grace Riroley O 29:50; 14. Mikayla Housework CC 33:13.
Records— N/A
Our Lady of Mercy 25,
Millville 32
1. Nina Ceccanecchio OLMA 21:57; 2. Cassidy Blough M 22:59; 3. Siena Marsico OLMA 24:37; 4. Annie Weisbecker OLMA 25:44; 5. Tanyha Smith M 25:53; 6. Autumn Mutschler M 26:14; 7. Sha’najah Williams M 27:13; 8. Hailea Anderson OLMA 28:48; 9. Eriana Fedee OLMA 30:00; 10. Megan Maguire OLMA 30:28; 11. Marie Pinque OLMA 32:51; 12. A’naysha Rivera M 37:25.
Records— OLMA 2-1
Egg Harbor Twp. 19,
Pleasantville 40
1 Mikki Domatto EHT 20:19; 2. Maya Harper P 20:45; 3. Michaela Schlemo EHT 21:34; 4. Olivia Marunolich EHT 22:40; 5. Kaitlyn Rice EHT 23:38; 6. Lindsay Taylor EHT 24:26; 7. Mikayla Surles P 25:02; 8. Lily Winkaley EHT 26:02; 9. Zane McNeil 29:24; 10. Faith Gracia P 30:51; 11. Najmah Laing P 31:21.
Records— N/A
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.