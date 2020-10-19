Victor Salas scores 2 to give Bridgeton 2-1 win over Middle in boys soccer

Toms River East fell to 1-5.

Atlantic Christian 2,

Gloucester Christian 1

Aaron Glancey scored twice for the Cougars, including with 43 seconds left in the second half for the eventual game winner.

His first goal was assisted by Malachi Greene in the 33rd minute.

Andres Karki scored in the 20th minute for Gloucester.

Kingsway Reg. 6,

Cumberland Reg. 0

Ethan Nguyen scored twice and had an assist for the Dragons (4-2-1).

Evan Martin, Tyler Cordery and Antonio Amoroso each scored once. Jason Grandizio made two saves.

Noe Angel made nine saves for the Colts (0-6). Perry Stanger made eight.

Girls soccer

Atlantic Christian 2,

Gloucester Christian 1