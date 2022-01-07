 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated Seagull Classic schedule
Updated Seagull Classic schedule

122921-pac-spt-southern

On December 28 2021, in Stafford Township, Southern Regional High School boys basketball hosts Holy Spirit.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

As was expected, COVID-19 has reshuffled the Seagull Classic high school basketball show case event at Holy Spirit High School  on Saturday and Sunday.

The Neumann-Goretti of Philadelphia and Pleasantville boys teams are out because of the virus.

As a result, Holy Spirit will play Elizabeth 8 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the Classic is free.

What follows is the update schedule:

Saturday

11:00 Manasquan vs Mainland (Girls)

12:30 Wildwood vs Cedar Creek (Boys)

2:00 Ocean City vs Gloucester Catholic (Girls)

3:30 Ocean City vs Rancocas Valley (Boys)

5:00 Lower Cape May vs Southern (Boys)

6:30 St. Augustine vs Timber Creek (Boys)

8:00 Elizabeth vs Holy Spirit (Boys)

Sunday

11:00 Wildwood vs. Our Lady of Mercy (Girls)

12:30 Mainland vs Cherokee (Boys)

2:00 Camden Catholic vs Wildwood Catholic (Boys)

3:30 St. Joseph Academy vs Haddonfield (Boys)

5:00 Lenape vs Newark East Side (Boys)

6:30 Egg Harbor Twp. vs Linden (Boys)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
