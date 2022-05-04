Updated high school baseball and softball standings

(Through Tuesday)
BASEBALL
Cape-Atlantic League
American Division
School;Division;Overall
St. Augustine;6-0;13-0
Egg Harbor Township;4-2;11-4
Hammonton;4-3;7-7
Millville;4-3;7-7
Vineland;3-3;9-4
Atlantic City;1-5;2-13
ACIT;1-7;5-8
National Division
Mainland Regional;4-2;11-2
Ocean City;4-2;9-5
Cedar Creek;4-3;10-6
Absegami;3-2;7-5
St. Joseph;3-3;10-3
Holy Spirit;3-5;6-10
Oakcrest;1-5;5-10
United Division
Buena Regional;8-0;10-3
Cape May Tech;5-3;7-7
Middle Township;2-4;5-11
Pleasantville;1-2;5-5
Lower Cape May;1-3;3-10
Bridgeton;0-5;3-10
SHORE CONFERENCE
School;Overall
Barnegat;9-7
Southern Regional;7-5
Lacey Township;7-6
Pinelands Regional;6-7
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
Wildwood;5-5
Cumberland Regional;6-10
SOFTBALL
Cape-Atlantic League
American Division
School;Division;Overall
Egg Harbor Township;7-0;14-1
Hammonton;7-1;13-6
Vineland;3-4;5-8
Millville;3-5;8-8
OLMA;2-4;5-6
ACIT;2-5;6-6
Atlantic City;1-6;8-9
National Division
St. Joe;6-0;13-6
Cedar Creek;6-1;16-4
Mainland;5-2;8-6
Holy Spirit;2-5;5-8
Absegami;2-5;4-9
Ocean City;2-5;2-10
Oakcrest;1-6;3-9
United Division
Buena Regional;8-0;13-7
Middle Twp.;5-1;6-10
Wildwood Catholic;2-1;3-3
Cape May Tech;3-4;6-7
Bridgeton;1-4;3-4
Pleasantville;0-4;0-4
Lower Cape May;0-5;0-11
SHORE CONFERENCE
School;Overall
Southern Regional;10-4
Lacey Township;9-6
Barnegat;7-7
Pinelands Regional;6-9
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
Wildwood;2-5
Cumberland Regional;2-12
