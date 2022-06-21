Undefeated Tri-Cape in Carpenter Cup softball quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Philly

The Tri-Cape softball team won three straight games to sweep Bracket B on Monday on the first day of the Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup Classic in Philadelphia.
Now things get even tougher.
The tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game will all be played Wednesday at Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy Field at FDR Park. The top two teams from brackets A, B, C and D advanced to Wednesday’s action. Brackets A and B played Monday, and C and D played Tuesday.
As the top seed of Bracket B, Tri-Cape will play Bracket D’s No. 2 seed at 10 a.m. in a quarterfinal game (an hour earlier than initially scheduled). Tuesday’s games had not been completed early Tuesday night. The semifinals and the championship game will follow in the afternoon.
The teams of Bracket D include Mid Penn, Olympic-Colonial, Berks County and Philadelphia PCCAF.
Tri-Cape, a team of Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference standouts, beat Mercer County 6-4, Inter-Ac BAL 15-1 and Jersey Shore 6-3 on Monday.
Tri-Cape has 16 players (all sophomores and juniors), and the eight from the CAL are Cameryn Johnson (Buena Regional), Macie Jacquet (St. Joseph Academy), Liz Martin (Cedar Creek), Brooke Joslin (Millville), Sienna Walterson (Egg Harbor Township), Chaneyl Johnson (Cedar Creek), Denver Obermeyer (Mainland Regional) and Riley Lancaster (Hammonton).
