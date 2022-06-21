 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CARPENTER CUP SOFTBALL

Undefeated Tri-Cape in Carpenter Cup softball quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Philly

  • 0
hslivesoftballholder

The Tri-Cape softball team won three straight games to sweep Bracket B on Monday on the first day of the Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup Classic in Philadelphia.

Now things get even tougher.

The tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game will all be played Wednesday at Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy Field at FDR Park. The top two teams from brackets A, B, C and D advanced to Wednesday’s action. Brackets A and B played Monday, and C and D played Tuesday.

As the top seed of Bracket B, Tri-Cape will play Bracket D’s No. 2 seed at 10 a.m. in a quarterfinal game (an hour earlier than initially scheduled). Tuesday’s games had not been completed early Tuesday night. The semifinals and the championship game will follow in the afternoon.

The teams of Bracket D include Mid Penn, Olympic-Colonial, Berks County and Philadelphia PCCAF.

Tri-Cape, a team of Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference standouts, beat Mercer County 6-4, Inter-Ac BAL 15-1 and Jersey Shore 6-3 on Monday.

People are also reading…

Tri-Cape has 16 players (all sophomores and juniors), and the eight from the CAL are Cameryn Johnson (Buena Regional), Macie Jacquet (St. Joseph Academy), Liz Martin (Cedar Creek), Brooke Joslin (Millville), Sienna Walterson (Egg Harbor Township), Chaneyl Johnson (Cedar Creek), Denver Obermeyer (Mainland Regional) and Riley Lancaster (Hammonton).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News