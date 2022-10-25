Undefeated Pleasantville wins CAL girls volleyball tourney title: Late Monday roundup

Jayla Trice finished with a team-leading 13 kills, seven digs and six service points to lead the Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over ACIT in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship match Monday.

Pleasantville, the second seed in the bracket, won the title with set scores of 25-19, 25-22. The undefeated Greyhounds (19-0) are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Hawks (15-6) were the top seed in the tournament.

Natasha Feliciano added a team-leading 15 assists to go with five digs and five service points for Pleasantville. Janay Trice had nine kills, five digs, two blocks and two service points. Leydi Martinez led the team with seven service points and added three digs and two assists.

Pleasantville defeated Mainland Regional (16-3) in the semifinals Friday. The Greyhounds handed two losses this season to the Mustangs, who are ranked ninth in The Elite 11.

Boys soccer

Buena Reg. 4, Wildwood 2: Jaden DelValle scored a goal in each half for the visiting Chiefs (8-5-2) and had an assist. Ethan Ennis and Matthew Lillia added one goal apiece, and Jake Harris, Alfred Riggione and Stephen Pepper each had an assist. Nico Crescitelli made five saves for the win. The score was 1-0 Buena at halftime. Wildwood fell to 6-9.

Delsea Reg. 3, Mainland Reg. 0: Gabe Smith scored twice for Delsea (10-6-1). Konnor Reilly had two assists. Rexx Huntsinger scored once. Maximus Van Auken made 12 saves. For the Mustangs (6-11-1), Jeff Thomas made five saves. Tristan Miller made three.

Field hockey

Delsea Reg. 1, Cumberland Regional 0: Jordyn Conrad scored the winning goal for visiting Delsea (11-6-1) in the third quarter, and Deanna Cole assisted. Jordyn Rosenberg didn’t have to make a save in recording the shutout. Katelyn Edminster made 16 saves for Cumberland (6-8).

Girls soccer

No. 7 Delsea Reg. 4, Cumberland Regional 0: The visiting Crusaders (15-3) , ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, scored all four goals in the first half. Emily Ambrose scored the first goal off an assist by Ava Reardon. Brihanna Robinson had two goals, and Olivia Capecci added a goal and an assist. Delsea used two goalies. Julianna DiSipio made one save and Arianna Myers didn’t have a save. Gianna Capelli had eight stops for Cumberland (5-11).

Vineland 4, Our Lady of Mercy 2: Angela Kaskabas scored twice for the Fighting Clan (8-7-1). Sicily Cucciniello scored once and had an assist. Jenna DeTetta had one goal. Amanda Nemeth and Ashlynn Newton each added an assist. Amber Turner made 12 saves.

For visiting OLMA (8-7-1), Sophia Curcuru and Lauren Terista scored, and Carley Volkmann had one assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made 10 saves for the Villagers.