Undefeated Mainland tennis wins first sectional title since 2017

LINWOOD — It was a heated battle.

In an intense, three-set match in second doubles, seniors Aaryan Deshpande and Jack Palaia led the undefeated Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Moorestown for the South Jersey Group III title Tuesday.

The duo defeated Charlie Schlindwein and Caleb Liu 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

“I am feeling awesome,” said Deshpande, 18, of Linwood. “I am definitely feeling a sense of glee right now. So when it comes down to the wire like that, you really have to keep pushing and go through with it. Coaches and teammates were hyping us up. That last point, I felt it.”

The match was played in 90-plus-degree temperature under sunny skies. Players took breaks after some games and after each set to drink winter and cool off in the shade.

The top-seeded Mustangs (21-0), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, advance to the state Group III semifinals Thursday. The second-seeded Quakers, ranked third, end their season 19-8.

Moorestown defeated Mainland in the sectional finals last spring. Tuesday’s victory gave Mainland its first South Jersey title since 2017 and its fifth overall. The Mustangs also won in 2016, 2002 and 1997. The Mustangs also were state champs in 1997.

“I am feeling great,” said Palaia, 18, of Northfield. “The battle is always amazing against a great team. That is what makes it fun. Like our coaches always say, it is the mental game. You always have to keep pushing no matter what.”

Mainland’s Mike Walton was the first Mustangs player off the court. The senior defeated Aidan Nemiroff 6-1, 6-2. Teammate Evan Himmelstein was the next to finish his match, defeating Xander Giannone 6-1, 6-2 in third singles. The Mustangs’ Chris Guillen and Joe Dib lost 3-6, 5-7 to Jason Rekant and Nick DiMarino in first doubles.

The Mustangs led 2-1 with second singles and second doubles still in their second sets. Deshpande and Palaia battled that entire set, but Schlindwein and Liu forced the decisive third set. Moorestown’s Ajay Shah also forced a third set with Alex Wise in third singles, and Shah won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Having finished early, Walton got to watch his teammates. The senior said most of his matches have gone deep and he is normally one of the last off the court.

“When I started my match, I was cruising,” Walton said. “I felt really good (Tuesday). Played a really good match. It was really awesome to watch and support my teammates. I couldn’t be happier with how it all went down.

Deshpande and Palaia finished before second singles to make the score 3-1 and clinch the match. Deshpande and Palaia won the Cape-Atlantic League doubles championship in 2021 and were second this spring, having lost to to teammates Dib and Guillen.

Deshpande and Palaia have been partners since they were freshmen.

“This is like a revenge tour,” Deshpande said. “It means a lot to us. We have been waiting for this moment for a whole year now. We said we were going to come back, and we did.”

Deshpande and Palaia trailed 4-3 in the second set and then 5-4. They took control early in the third set, going up 2-1. Deshpande and Palaia had leads of 3-2 and 5-2 before finishing the job.

“It has been continuous since the end of last season,” Palaia said. “Every practice, we had this in mind that we would make it back here and win, and we did. It feels great. It’s going to be great to celebrate with our teammates.”

After the match, the Mustangs dumped one of their water jugs on coach Chris Connolly. The team got on a bus and was escorted around town by police cars. The moment was special because Moorestown had defeated Mainland in the sectional final three times in the last 10 years.

The Quakers have won the sectional title 43 times in 48 years.

“It’s great, especially with these kids,” Connolly said. “It’s alway great to win for the kids. These guys have made my job so much easier. They are great kids and work hard. We got here last year, but fell short, 3-2, to a great Moorestown team. I’m really proud of the boys. I’m happy.”

Mainland will lose Deshpande, Palaia, Walton, Dib and Himmelstein to graduation. Guillen and Wise are juniors and will return, but most of the Mustangs’ lineup will look different next season. Palaia (Stevens Institute of Technology) and Deshpande (Rowan University) both hope to play club tennis in college.

“We will lose a lot of guys, but at the same time I am looking forward to it,” Connolly said. “Every year is a change. Last year, because of COVID, we only had two guys with varsity experience, and we were thankful enough to be good. We will never be able to replace who we are losing, but at the same point we have to get better and work toward it.

“I’m really proud of our guys.”

(1) Mainland Reg. 3,

(2) Moorestown 2

Singles: Michael Walton MR d. Aidan Nemiroff 6-1, 6-2; Ajay Shah M d. Alex Wise 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Evan Himmelstein MR d. Xander Giannone 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Jason Rekant-Nick DiMarino M d. Joseph Dib-Chris Guillen 6-3, 7-5; Aaryan Deshpande-John Palaia M d. Caleb Liu MR d. Charlie Schlindwein 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.