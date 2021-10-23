Unbeaten Ocean City beats Oakcrest, wins division title

“That was a great catch by Jack,” Gunnels said. “It really was. I didn’t know what happened on that one. The refs didn’t even signal a touchdown (right away). But that was a great catch. He’s not the tallest receiver, but he’s definitely one of the most physical receivers.

“We came out strong,” he added. “I thought it was great starting out strong and physical, scoring three touchdowns in the first half. I thought that was great.”

Gunnels finished with 109 passing yards for three TDs. He added 34 rushing yards and two scores. Hoag had 72 receiving yards with two touchdowns and 26 rushing yards. Sean Mazzitelli added 66 rushing yards.

Hoag, a junior, noted the Falcons were very physical, and that the Red Raiders earned the win Saturday.

“The win felt incredible. It was amazing,” said Hoag, 16, of Upper Township. “But I have to give credit to our line, our quarterback (Gunnels) and everyone on the team. It wouldn’t have been done without them

“We are just going to keep working.”

Hoag’s two touchdowns were “amazing plays,” Smith said.