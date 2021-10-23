Unbeaten Ocean City beats Oakcrest, wins division title

MAYS LANDING — Riley Gunnels, Jack Hoag and the rest of the Ocean City High School football team started strong Saturday.
And that resulted in some program history.
Gunnels connected with Hoag for two first-half scores to lead the undefeated Red Raiders to a 42-8 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League Independence Division game.
Ocean City (8-0), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, captured its first division title in 20 years, coach Kevin Smith said. Oakcrest (2-5) lost its fifth straight game.
“It was great. That was a great win,” said Gunnels, 17, of Galloway Township. “Oakcrest played a good game. They played pretty well on defense, I thought.”
On Ocean City’s first drive, Gunnels threw a 45-yard TD pass to Hoag, who caught the ball on the right sideline and ran across the length of the field and up the left side, shaking off numerous defenders in the process. The Red Raiders led 7-0.
With 57 seconds left in the second quarter, Gunnels threw a 27-yard TD pass on fourth-and-20. Hoag caught it near the pylon with two defenders in his face. Not only was the catch athletic, but so was his footwork down the sideline and his ability to remain in bounds.
The Red Raiders led 21-0 at halftime.
“That was a great catch by Jack,” Gunnels said. “It really was. I didn’t know what happened on that one. The refs didn’t even signal a touchdown (right away). But that was a great catch. He’s not the tallest receiver, but he’s definitely one of the most physical receivers.
“We came out strong,” he added. “I thought it was great starting out strong and physical, scoring three touchdowns in the first half. I thought that was great.”
Gunnels finished with 109 passing yards for three TDs. He added 34 rushing yards and two scores. Hoag had 72 receiving yards with two touchdowns and 26 rushing yards. Sean Mazzitelli added 66 rushing yards.
Hoag, a junior, noted the Falcons were very physical, and that the Red Raiders earned the win Saturday.
“The win felt incredible. It was amazing,” said Hoag, 16, of Upper Township. “But I have to give credit to our line, our quarterback (Gunnels) and everyone on the team. It wouldn’t have been done without them
“We are just going to keep working.”
Hoag’s two touchdowns were “amazing plays,” Smith said.
But arguably even more impressive, like most weeks with the Red Raiders, was the performance of the defense. Oakcrest did not have a first down until late in the second quarter, going three-and-out on most of its drives throughout the game. The Red Raiders' Sam Williams, Taylor Eget and Charley Cossaboone each had an interception.
Cossaboone also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Gunnels on second-and-15 midway through the third quarter to make the score 35-0.
Cossaboone also had a 55-yard kickoff return to start a third-quarter that led to Gunnel's 1-yard TD run.
“I can’t say enough about how Charley is playing,” Smith said. “He doesn’t get as noticed as much as some of the other guys who score a lot of the touchdowns. But he’s playing tremendously at safety. ... He’s playing like one of the better kids in the league (on both sides of the ball).”
Ocean City has outscored its opponents 255-21 in eight games.
“I thought we executed well. Getting off to that fast, obviously, was big,” Smith said. “I think Oakcrest is a team that, if you give them momentum, then they are going to be a really tough team to put away. So, we wanted to get out of the gate right away.”
Oakcrest senior quarterback and safety Aaron Bullock had an interception late in the third quarter. After a 69-yard run by Keyshawn Nunnally, Bullock rushed 4 yards for a score. After Bullock hit Marcus Holcomb for the two-point play, Ocean City led 35-8.
Asad Hunt also had an interception for the Falcons.
Ocean City will host Williamstown at 6 p.m. Friday.
After that, the Red Raiders aim to carry this momentum into the playoffs.
“We won a division championship,” Smith said. “I’m thrilled. It’s a great way to end divisional play, and now we can start thinking about the playoffs.”
Walker Bailey capped the scoring with a 48-yard run for Ocean City.
“We are just going to prepare like we have been this whole year,” Gunnels said. “We are just going to keep doing what we have been.”
