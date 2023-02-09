MAYS LANDING — Tyler Lowe wasn’t sure how the basket happened.

All the Hammonton High School senior guard knew was that it counted.

Lowe rebounded his own missed foul shot and scored to propel the ninth-seeded Blue Devils to a 42-41 win over eighth-seeded ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament second round game Thursday.

“It all went so fast,” Lowe said of the basket. “It was like a blur.”

Let’s review.

Lowe stepped to the foul line with 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game and ACIT up 37-36.

He made the first foul shot to tie the score, but he missed the second free throw to the right.

“I knew it was off,” he said. “I went right to the basket, trying to get a tip.”

Bodies came together near the hoop, and somehow the ball ended up in the basket. The Blue Devils had a 39-37 lead, and they never trailed again.

“What I got from it was the (ACIT) kid tipped the ball,” Lowe said. “I pushed his hand into it. I think it went off his hand. But I think I pushed my hand into his hand. It counts on the stat sheet.”

Lowe’s basket was the perfect symbol for a game that featured plenty of twists and turns and was played before a raucous, nearly-filled ACIT gym.

"I love atmospheres like that,” Blue Devils sophomore point guard Kenny Smith said. “The fans got into the game.”

Hammonton (16-7) started fast. The Blue Devils made five 3-pointers in the first quarter, two of them by Lowe.

“My point guard Kenny (Smith) set me up on those early shots,” Lowe said. “We were moving the ball well.”

In the closing seconds of the second quarter, Smith penetrated and found Azzir Smith-Bey open in the left corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Blue Devils a 28-18 halftime lead.

But that was the last basket Hammonton would score for the next 12:03.

“It’s happened to us before,” Lowe said. “We go on these droughts.”

ACIT (18-6) took advantage. Senior guard Jayden Lopez scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to spark the Red Hawks. Lopez found Zahir Davis open under the basket for a layup to ACIT up 37-32 with 4:11 left.

Hammonton then scrambled its way to the lead.

The Blue Devils managed to win despite making just 6 of 16 foul shots in the fourth quarter. Smith made one foul shot, and Smith-Bey made two free throws in the final 1:24 to clinch the win.

“We played defense. That’s all that mattered,” Smith said. “The shots weren’t falling, so we had to lock in on defense.

Smith and Lowe each scored 12 for the Blue Devils. Smith added four assists. Nic Johnson scored 10 for Hammonton. Desi Stroud led the Red Hawks with 12.

Hammonton has won seven straight. Thursday was the third meeting of the season between the Blue Devils and ACIT. The schools split their first two games with ACIT winning at home by 19 on Jan. 19.

“This means a lot,” Lowe said of the win. "Last time we came here they beat us by 20. We were fired up to play here. This is my biggest win of the season.”