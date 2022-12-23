Two CAL runners set records at AC Armory: Late Thursday roundup

Madeline Dischert and Royanah Farmer set records at the Atlantic City Armory Track Meet on Thursday.

Dischert, of Atlantic City High School, won the girls 1,600-meter run in a track-record 5 minutes, 37.2 seconds. Dischert also won the 600 (1:53.10).

Farmer, of Oakcrest, won the girls 55 dash in a track-record 7.10 seconds.

Atlantic City's Darrell Farrow won the boys 300 (40.8) and 55 dash (6.70). Teammate Adonis Hernandez won the 1,600 (5:14.5). Oakcrest's Kelvin Urena won the 55 hurdles (9.0). Oakcrest's Lamarc Rex won the 600 (1:36.8).

Oakcrest's Alexis Thavisack won the 300 (50.6). Buena Regional's Maria Mazzoni won the 55 hurdles (10.1).

Girls basketball

Lower Cape May Reg. 42, GCIT 25: Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Lower Cape May. Janaya Elam and Hailey Elwell each scored 10 for the Caper Tigers (2-0), who led 5-4 after the first quarter but outscored GCIT 13-2 in the second to take an 18-6 lead into halftime. Alex Vogt scored six, Sarah Donahue added five.

Savanna Shute scored seven for GCIT (0-4).

Ocean City 46, Hammonton 38: The Red Raiders (2-2) led 23-12 at halftime. Emma Peretti scored 16 and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-3). Giada Palmieri scored nine and had six rebounds. Ava Divello added nine rebounds and eight points. Kiley Kozlowski (three) and Shamaya Simola (two) also scored.

Middle Twp. 48, Woodstown 20: Jada Elston led host Middle (4-1) with 16 points, including seven in the third quarter. Kenz Palek and Madison Palek added 10 points apiece, and Hannah Cappelletti had three. For Woodstown (2-1), Megan Donelson scored 10 points and Talia Battavio had six.

Barnegat 50, Brick Twp. 36: Emma Thornton and Cara McCoy each scored 17 for the Bengals (2-3). Thornton grabbed 20 rebounds, and McCoy added 12. McCoy also led the team with nine assists. Jermyria Weir scored eight, and Giana Germano and Olivia Carll each added two.

CiCi Weatherspool and Rian Stainton each scored 11 for Brick (1-3).

Bridgeton 39, ACIT 32: Adelina Wilks scored 20 and added six steals for the Bulldogs (4-1). Imara James scored seven and had four rebounds. Clar'nayja Acevedo added seven rebounds and four assists. Jayla Bowman and Jamya Mosley each scored four and had two rebounds. Mosley added six steals.

Alani White scored 17 for the Red Hawks (0-3). Nataly Trinidad Lopez scored six. Zion Stewart (four), Chayley Williams (three) and Mikiyah Coppin (two) also scored.

Delsea Reg. 47, Millville 25: Brooke Joslin scored 16 for the Thunderbolts (0-4). Emma Megines (four), Camyre Allen (two) and Jaylynn Jones (one). For Delsea (3-1), Alli Sieminski scored 15, and Emily Ambrose added 14.

Boys basketball

Brick Twp. 46, Barnegat 39: Jamari Smith scored 14 for the Bengals (1-4). Mason Krey and Todd Muhammad each scored eight. Cole Toddings (six), Kyle Greenleaf (two) and Shawn Javines (one) also scored. For Brick (2-1), Nick Verdesco scored 14.

Bridgeton 68, Cape May Tech 51: Zikwon Anderson scored 18 for the Bulldogs (1-4). Xzayvion Sharpe scored 16, and Jameel Purnell added 15. Rodrigo Gonzalez (nine), Zamir Chance (seven) and Luis Rivera (three) also scored.

Benjamin Lynch scored 13 for Cape May Tech (0-3). Nicholas Boehm scored 11, and Adam Dille added eight. Colin Gery (six), Chance Ginyard (five), James Murray (four), Michael Coleman (three) and Alec Dooley (one) also scored.

Absegami 55, Gloucester Tech 44: Hassan Bey scored 21 and had seven assists for the Braves (2-2). Isiah Akpassa scored 17. Bey and Akpassa each had 10 rebounds. Baseem Taliaferro grabbed nine rebounds and scored two. Charles Jerkins added eight rebounds, five points and three steals. Kenny Van Houten (seven) and Rameer Pender (three) also scored. GCIT fell to 1-3.

ACIT 65, Woodstown 30: Desi Stroud scored 11 to go with five assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Red Hawks (3-1). Jayden Lopez and Nasir Tucker each scored 10. Zahir Davis-Roberts added nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Yamdry Hernandez scored seven and had four rebounds. Abdul Hawkins (six), La'maj Owens (four) and Giancarlo Canayunan and Jevon Ryther (two each) also scored.

Max Webb scored seven for Woodstown (2-1).

Howell 50, Pinelands Reg. 31: Ty Kline scored 10 for the Wildcats (0-4). Gerald Newsome scored seven, Aiden Falduto and Matt Davis each added six. Josh Barongo scored two. Howell led 26-14 at halftime.