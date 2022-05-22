Two Atlantic City girls boats, one from Ocean City win at Philadelphia City Championships

The rescheduled Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships was held Sunday on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, one day after the Stotesbury Cup finals at the same site.

The Atlantic City High School girls junior four and novice eight crews were both winners at the City event, along with the Ocean City boys junior eight. Four other area crews and two Holy Spirit single rowers each finished second. All the races were 1,500 meters.

The City Championships were originally scheduled for May 7 and 8. The event was shortened to running time trials Sunday in place of finals.

The Atlantic City girls junior four finished third out of 49 crews at the Stotesbury Cup, and with one lineup change, won the City Championship time-trial final in 5 minutes, 52.80 seconds. The Vikings crew was made up of stroke Grace Gaskill, Alexis Gormley, Claire Kelly, bow Melissa Tran and coxswain Isabella Gravely. Mount Saint Joseph was second in 5:55.35, and Mainland Regional was third in 6:00.37. The division had 21 crews.

The A.C. girls novice eight won its race in 5:28.21, beating 11 other crews. The Vikings team consisted of stroke Zuzanna Turska, Kaitlynn Do, Anna Tran, Ahnjeles Maldonado, Maggie Morgan, Ellie Carrasco, Chloe Connors, bow Gabriela Tayoun and coxswain Tasnova Tayeba.

"It was a great way to wrap things up for the season," Atlantic City girls coach Sean Duffey said. "I have to give a lot of credit to my assistant, Joy Cress. She really helped the girls fall in love with the sport of crew."

The Ocean City boys junior-eight won a five-boat race by 1½ boatlengths in 4:53.18. La Salle High School was second in 4:58.97. The Red Raiders lineup included stroke Jake Tracy, James Nilsen, Drew Young, Ben Wilson, Wesley Dice, Thorne Swift, Colin Abbott, bow Joey Pepe and coxswain Jake Thurlow.

"They rowed really well," said Jim Swift, the Ocean City boys crew coach and Thorne's father. "They had a strong start and then rowed a very powerful body of the race and won by over five seconds. They're a good consistent lineup and they're tough competitors and good kids."

The Ocean City girls novice four was second in a field of 11 boats in 6:04.69. Absegami boys novice four placed second out of 11 crews in 5:31.23. The Egg Harbor Township boys novice eight finished second in a field of 15 crews in 5:04.94. The O.C. girls lightweight eight finished second in 6:00.98. Holy Spirit's Megan Baldwin placed second in the girls senior single race in 6:54.62. The field had eight rowers. Spirit's Aidan Driscoll was second out of 12 rowers in 5:59.71 in the boys senior single race.

Finishing third were the Atlantic City boys freshman four, the Cedar Creek boys novice four, the Mainland girls novice eight, the Holy Spirit girls junior eight, the Atlantic City boys lightweight four and the Mainland girls lightweight eight.

