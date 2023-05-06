EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Troy Sabott made good use of study hall Friday.

The Egg Harbor Township High School junior left-hander watched videos of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine throw.

“”All he did,” Sabott said, “was changeups low and away.”

Sabott went out Saturday morning and executed the same game plan.

He struck out six, walked none and allowed just three hits and an unearned run in six innings as the fourth-seeded Eagles beat No. 13 seed Cedar Creek 9-2 in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic second-round game. Jay Salsberry and Braeden Thies sparked the EHT offense with back-to-back home runs.

Study hall was Sabott's last class of the day Friday. He watched video of Glavine pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2000 game.

“He’s a lefty. He doesn’t throw too hard,” Sabott said. “He dominated his era.”

Sabott is not only a lefty like Glavine, but he also doesn't throw hard. If changeups low and away worked for Glavine, why not for Sabott?

“I developed a changeup recently,” he said. “I’ve been practicing.”

Sabott has been a surprise for an EHT team that needed some good news after losing standout pitchers and hitters Justin Sweeney and Joel Thompson with season-ending shoulder injuries.

Sabott started the season 0-2 but has won his last two starts and not allowed an earned run in his last 13 ⅔ innings.

“In the beginning of the season, I left the ball too high (over the plate),” Sabott said. “But I fixed it.”

What was most impressive about Sabott on Saturday was his control: no walks.

“That’s absolutely crucial,” he said. “You don’t want to give up free runners because then you have to go from the stretch. Keep the pitch count low, keep throwing strikes low and away.”

EHT took the lead for good when Salsberry and Thies began the second inning with back-to-back home runs to make it 2-0.

Salsbery, who finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored, hit a curveball.

“I saw it out of the hand,” he said. “A hanger, and I drove it to left field.”

The home runs gave EHT not only the lead but momentum.

“It gets a team rolling,” Salsbery said.

The Eagles made it 8-0 when they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the bottom of the third. Salsbery and Jacob Cagna both hit an RBI double during the inning. Cameron Flukey drove in two with a single up the middle.

EHT finished with 10 hits and got contributions up and down the lineup, including two hits from leadoff batter Joey Velardi.

It was just the second Diamond Classic victory for EHT in the single-elimination tournament’s prestigious 49-year history. The Classic is named in memory of an Eastern Regional coach who was a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene. The tournament expanded from 16 to 24 teams this season.

EHT (10-6) will host a quarterfinal game Tuesday against the winner of Saturday’s second-round matchup between fifth-seeded Kingsway Regional and No. 12 seed Delsea Regional.

This is a busy time of the season for successful teams. EHT is not only trying to win the Diamond Classic but also the Cape-Atlantic League American Division. The Eagles are contending for a spot in the CAL Tournament and a high seed in the South Jersey Group IV playoffs.

“A lot goes on in May,” EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said. “We’re winding down here, and I don’t think we’ve played our best baseball up until today. Today is a little bit of what I believe we can be. I'm leaving here happy today.”

Cedar Creek 000 001 1—2 4 1

EHT 026 010 x— 9 10 0

2B: EHT, Piskun, Cagna, Salisbury

HR: EHT, Salisbury, Thies

WP: Sabott LP: Winterbottom

PHOTOS Egg Harbor Township baseball hosts Cedar Creek