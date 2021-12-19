 Skip to main content
Triple-threat champ: Cedar Creek wrestler Riley Lerner has impressive weekend
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Triple-threat champ: Cedar Creek wrestler Riley Lerner has impressive weekend

HS Live wrestling

Riley Lerner put together an impressive weekend.

The Cedar Creek High School standout wrestler won three 114-pound titles, dominating at the Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament on Friday, the Battle at the Bay on Saturday and the Queen of the East on Sunday.

Lerner placed second at the individual region and state tournaments last season. She is one of the top female wrestlers in the state.

On Friday, Lerner won all three of her matches via pin en route to the championship. The sophomore had just three points scored on her in the entire event, which was held at Garfield High School in Bergen County.

On Saturday, she won her first match via technical fall at the the Battle on the Bay at Bayonne High School in Hudson county. She pinned Bayonne’s Somia Elokda in 5 minutes, 33 seconds in the finals.

On Sunday, she capped her stellar weekend and won all four of her matches at the Queen of the East tournament at Pennsauken High School in Camden County. She won her first three matches via pin, including Southern Regional’s Gracie Cordasco in the semifinals.

Cordasco finished fourth at 114. Twenty-two wrestlers competed at 114.

Along with Southern, other Press-area schools that had wrestlers Sunday were Egg Harbor Township, Holy Spirit and Mainland Regional.

The Mustangs’ Jackie Oviedo-Ramos finished fourth among 16 wrestlers at 126.

+1 
Riley Lerner

Lerner

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

