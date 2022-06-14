 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-Cape's opening game in Carpenter Cup postponed to Thursday

Tri-Cape trophy

Tri-Cape defeated Mercer County 5-3 for the championship of the 2021 Carpenter Cup baseball tournament at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It was the first time in the event’s history that Tri-Cape took home the title. Tri-Cape annually features standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference.

 Patrick Mulranen

The Tri-Cape all-starbaseball team will have to wait a few more days to begin its title defense.

Tri-Cape's first-round game against Chester County in the 36th edition of the Carpenter Cup Baseball Classic was postponed to 9 a.m. Thursday at UYA Showcase Field at FDR Park in Philadelphia. The game was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but was postponed due to rain. 

Tri-Cape consists of players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference. 

Last season, Tri-Cape captured its first Carpenter Cup championship.

The single-elimination tournament started in 1986.

The event starts with 16 team from the tri-state area. The first two rounds are held at FDR Park with the semifinals at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. The championship is set for June 20 at Showcase Field. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Area players on Tri-Cpe

Local players on Tri-Cape

Cole Campbell (Mainland Regional), John McColl, Nate Kennedy, Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek), Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit), Enzo Descalzi (Vineland), Tre Carano (Buena Regional), Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy), Justin Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township), Wayne Hill (Millville), Tommy Finnegan (Ocean City), Gavin Healy (Oakcrest)

