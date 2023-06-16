The Tri-Cape baseball team's Carpenter Cup Classic quarterfinal game was postponed Friday due to inclement weather, the tournament announced on Twitter.
Tri-Cape was scheduled to play Mercer County at 12:30 p.m. at Dick Allen Field at FDR Park in Philadelphia. That game, along with a quarterfinal game between Delaware South and Inter-Ac/Independents, will be played at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Delaware Southy-Inter-Ac/Independents game will be played at the park's Richie Ashburn Field.
SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨— Carpenter Cup Classic Baseball (@CarpenterCupBB) June 16, 2023
Today’s afternoon quarterfinal games have been postponed due to the impending threat of rain. Both games will be played at 10:30am on Saturday at Dick Allen and Richie Ashburn Fields. Updated schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iT7CY2116W
Tri-Cape, which consists of standout players from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference, won the championship the last two years. The team was the first in 30 years, and the second in the 37-year history of the single-elimination tournament, to repeat.
The semifinals are set for Monday and the final Tuesday, games both days to be played at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Tri-Cape defeated Lehigh Valley (Pa.) 7-4 in the first round Thursday.
