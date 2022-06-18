Tri-Cape to play three games Monday in Softball Carpenter Cup

The Tri-Cape softball team is ready for a busy Monday in Philadelphia.

Tri-Cape combines some of the top softball players in the Cape-Atlantic League with Tri-County Conference standouts to form one of 16 teams in the Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup Classic.

The prestigious annual three-day tournament at FDR Park in Philadelphia brings together many of the top non-senior players from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The underclassmen will showcase their skills in front of many college scouts.

All the games will be played at Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy Field in the park.

Tri-Cape will play three games Monday in Bracket B, starting with a game at noon against Mercer County. Tri-Cape will play at 4 p.m. against Inter-Ac and at 6 p.m. against Jersey Shore.

Tri-Cape’s co-coaches are Buena Regional’s Pam Pickett and Pennsville Memorial’s Beth Jackson. Mary Ann Busan, Pickett’s longtime assistant at Buena, will be an assistant.

“The main thing is you want everyone on the team to have fun,” Pickett said. “They have great skill and energy and they know how to play. Getting everyone on the same page working together is the hardest part. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel with these kids. They’re players.”

Tri-Cape has 16 players on the team, all sophomores or juniors. The CAL players include Riley Lancaster (Hammonton), Sienna Walterson (Egg Harbor Township), Liz Martin and Chaneyl Johnson (Cedar Creek), Brooke Joslin (Millville), Denver Obermeyer (Mainland Regional), Macie Jacquet (St. Joseph Academy) and Cami Johnson (Buena).

The Tri-County Conference players are Gianna Dougherty (Delsea Regional), Jaida McCaffery (Pennsville), Gigi Guardascione (Woodstown), Rylee Shappell (Triton Regional), Catie Melchiorre (Schalick), Julianna Coluccio (Timber Creek), Mia Owens (Williamstown) and Aubrey Miller (GCIT).

Pitchers include Martin, Dougherty, Melchiorre and Miller.

“I enjoy coaching the team every year,” Pickett said. “I enjoy seeing the great softball we have in our area.”

Brackets A and B are scheduled to play Monday, and C and D on Tuesday. The top two teams in each four-team bracket will return Wednesday for quarterfinals starting at 9 a.m. The two semifinal games will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the championship game will follow at 3.

Delaware South won the Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup in 2021, beating Mid Penn 4-3. Tri-Cape won the tournament in 2014.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

