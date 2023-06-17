The Tri-Cape softball team again looks like a contender going into next week’s Phillies Carpenter Cup Classic in Philadelphia.

The annual event for high school non-seniors will be held Monday through Wednesday. The Carpenter Cup brings together 16 softball teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, each stacked with all-star-caliber players. Tri-Cape consists of 16 players from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference.

The Carpenter Cup softball tournament, named for former Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter, began in 2005 as a showcase event to give high school players more exposure to college scouts. It has been held annually since then except for 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“This is where the best of the best come to play ball,” Jon Joaquin, the Phillies’ director of Youth Baseball and Softball Development, said in a release. “Hundreds of all-star softball athletes from the tri-state area will be competing in our Softball Carpenter Cup presented by Nike, and we wish them all the best of luck in their journey toward a championship title.”

According to the Phillies’ website, “The hope is that this tournament, like the baseball Carpenter Cup Classic, will be a catalyst for many players to receive scholarships or admission to some of the country’s finest universities.”

Last year, Tri-Cape won its three games on the opening day but then dropped out of the tournament due to a COVID-19 issue.

“It ended for us last year due to COVID restrictions, and it was very disappointing,” Pam Pickett, the Tri-Cape co-head coach along with Beth Jackson of Pennsville Memorial, said Thursday. “They played so well on that first day. Liz Martin (from Cedar Creek) is back this year from that team, and also Aubrey Miller (GCIT) and Cami Johnson (Buena).”

Maryann Busan, a longtime assistant to Pickett at Buena, is one of Tri-Cape’s three assistant coaches, along with Rick Higinbotham (Schalick) and Kiersten Price (Lower Cape May Regional).

“We practiced the other day, and of course I’m always so very, very impressed with the caliber of play from the girls,” Pickett said. “It’s so impressive to watch. It’s just a fun time. They’re all great athletes. They all have different talents. If we can just get those talents to work together, that’ll be their key.”

All games will be played at FDR Park. For the first round, in which each team will play three games in one day, teams are divided into four brackets, and Tri-Cape is in Bracket B. The teams in Brackets A and B will play their three first-round games Monday. Brackets C and D will do likewise Tuesday. On Monday, Tri-Cape will play Delaware North at noon, Berks County Lancaster Lebanon at 4 p.m. and Chester County at 6 p.m.

The top two teams in each bracket will return Wednesday for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game. Mid Penn beat Jersey Shore 1-0 in the 2022 championship game.

Tri-Cape has five of the top high school pitchers in South Jersey.

“We have amazing pitchers,” Pickett said. “One is Ava Fisher from St. Joe, one is Madison Dollard from Egg Harbor (Township), one is Emma Douglas from OLMA. Then, of course, Aubrey Miller from GCIT, and Liz Martin. That’s one tough pitching lineup.

“I told (all) the girls the other day, you’re all great players, you’re all fabulous at what you do. Just go ahead and do what you do best. And enjoy it. Just enjoy the opportunity (to play) a few more games. Hopefully, you’re going to play more than three, but you’re guaranteed three.”

Tri-Cape won the 2014 Carpenter Cup. Pickett said coaching Tri-Cape is always fun.

“These are kids that are the next level, and they’re all talented,” Pickett said. “It’s great just to see them showcase their talents.”

Notes: Tournament games are free and open to the public. ... FDR Park is located at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. ... The other four N.J. teams are Mercer County, Burlington County, Olympic Colonial and Jersey Shore, all of which have won one Carpenter Cup championship. ...The Carpenter Cup Classic is presented by Nike.

Tri-Cape players on roster

Laylah Collins, Buena Regional, shortstop/second baseman

Madison Dollard, Egg Harbor Township, pitcher

Emma Douglas, OLMA, pitcher

Ava Fisher, St. Joseph Academy, pitcher

Cami Johnson, Buena Regional, outfielder/catcher

Liz Martin, Cedar Creek, pitcher

Kendall Mazur, Millville, outfielder/catcher

Sofia Spatocco, Egg Harbor Township, outfielder/catcher