CARPENTER CUP SOFTBALL

Tri-Cape softball team begins play in Carpenter Cup in Philly

The Tri-Cape softball team won all three of its bracket games Monday at the Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup Classic in Philadelphia.

Cedar Creek High School’s Liz Martin was the winning pitcher in the first game and the third game. St. Joseph Academy’s Macie Jacquet had nine hits on the day.

Tri-Cape, a team with eight standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and eight from the Tri-County Conference, went 3-0 in Bracket B of the 16-team tournament. Tri-Cape beat Mercer County 6-4 and defeated Inter-Ac BAL 15-1 in its second game. Tri-Cape beat Jersey Shore 6-3 in an evening game for a sweep in the bracket.

Martin struck out eight in four innings against Mercer County. Each pitcher can only pitch four innings in a game. Delsea Regional’s Gianna Dougherty was the winning pitcher in the second game, going three innings of the five-inning game. Schalick’s Catie Melchiorre, who had two doubles in the game, pitched the final two innings. Melchiorre pitched the first two innings of the game against Jersey Shore, and Martin got the win in relief. Aubrey Miller, of GCIT, had two hits in the game, and Mia Owens (Williamstown) hit a two-run single in the seventh inning.

All the games were played at Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy Field at FDR Park.

Buena Regional’s Pam Pickett and Pennsville Memorial’s Beth Jackson are Tri-Cape’s co-coaches. Brackets A and B played on Monday, and Brackets C and D play Tuesday. Pickett said Tri-Cape was the only team in Bracket A or B that won all three of its games Monday.

“I thought we played very well today,” Pickett said. “We did well in the circle, we hit the ball nicely, and defensively we were pretty solid. Macie Jacquet hit well for us all day. We made a few (defensive) miscues in the last game ,but overall we were solid. Good catching, good pitching, very exciting.”

The top two teams from each bracket will return Wednesday for the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The semifinals are at 1 p.m. and the championship game at 3 p.m. Tri-Cape, the top seed in Bracket B, will play the No. 2 seed in Bracket D at 11 a.m.

The CAL players on the team are Riley Lancaster (Hammonton), Sienna Walterson (Egg Harbor Township), Denver Obermeyer (Mainland Regional), Brooke Joslin (Millville), Martin, Jacquet, Chaneyl Johnson (Cedar Creek) and Cameryn Johnson (Buena Regional).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

