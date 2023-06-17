PHILADELPHIA — The Tri-Cape baseball team scored six runs in the top of the second inning Saturday, and Tanner Nolan and CJ Furey set the tone early on the mound.

That cushion proved important for the two-time defending Carpenter Cup Classic champions.

Nolan and Furey combined for 12 strikeouts to lead Tri-Cape to an 8-6 victory over Mercer County in the 37th Carpenter Cup quarterfinals at Dick Allen Field at FDR Park. Mercer scored three on errors in the eighth

Tri-Cape consists of all-star players from the Tri-County Conference and the Cape-Atlantic League, and won the title the last two years. It was just the second team in the history of the single-elimination tournament, and the first in 30 years, to repeat.

Tri-Cape will play Delaware South in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It was fun,” said Nolan, a recent Gloucester Catholic High School graduate who led the Rams to the state Non-Public B championship. Nolan is committed to Crowder University in Neosho, Missouri.

“Things happen and games get close, but there is no doubt when I have these kids they are going to come out hard and score runs," added Nolan, who was the winning pitcher.

Nolan struck out eight and allowed just four hits and two runs in three innings. Furey (St. Augustine Prep) struck out four and gave up only three hits and one run in three innings. Furey entered the game when Tri-Cape led 7-0 and kept the team out front as it did not score again until the eighth.

Mercer’s Jayden Shinn hit an RBI single in the sixth. Mercer threatened to score more with the bases loaded and onne out. But Furey got back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam.

“Obviously, you always have a couple nerves going into a game like this and having the chance to go play at Citizens Bank Park,” said Furey, who is committed to Villanova University. “But I think it’s fun to play with the guys you compete against all year. Having just a great group of guys. We are all good friends, and we got to come together and play well (Saturday). So, I enjoyed it.

“When I came in on the mound, we had a good lead. So I knew I had a little leeway. But just to rebound off that and stay strong because I knew our guys would keep hitting, it felt nice.”

In the first inning, Nick Spaventa (GCIT) doubled in Wayne Hill (Millville), who had doubled, to give Tri-Cape an early 1-0 lead.

In the second, Austin Dubler (Timer Creek) singled in Sergio Droz (Millville), who had tripled. Hill singled in Marco Levari (St. Augustine), and Dubler scored on an error to extend the lead to 4-0. Evan Taylor (Ocean City) singled in Hill, and Spaventa hit a two-run double to score Taylor and Damon Suriani to extend the lead to 7-0.

Hill finished 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run. Taylor scored one run and drove in one. Levari singled, scored one and drove in one.

Tri-Cape did not score again until the eighth inning, when Xavier Cortez (Vineland) hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 8-3. The local team only had two hits in the third through seventh innings.

“It feels great. We always try to jump out to an early lead,” said Hill, who is committed to Delaware State. “We want to break the ice and make everything easier for us down the stretch. This game, we kind of slowed down at the end. But nothing to worry about. We will come back better.”

Hill went 2 for 3 with a run and RBI in the first round Thursday to help Tri-Cape beat Lehigh Valley 7-4.

“It feels good to come out here and do well, but I have to be thankful for the coaches who nominated me,” Hill said. “I just come out here and do the best I can.”

Nolan struck out six and walked two in the first two innings. One of his strikeouts came on three pitches, which got the Tri-Cape's dugout excited.

“We all came out and played hard,” said Nolan, who was a member of the 2022 championship team. “And the offense backed everything up. I got to throw with my (teammate Suriani) one more time. So, that was nice. I felt pretty good. Most of my pitches were working. It was just a fun day, overall. This is fun baseball.”

Luke Wood allowed one hit and had two unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings. Luke Fithian (Cumberland Regional) finished the game strong, getting two strikeouts in the ninth.

Tri-Cape is now focused on the semifinals.

“Our mindset is to win another ballgame,” Hill said

Added Furey, “We still have two more games (to go), so hopefully we can get a (win).”

Tri-Cape 160 000 010—8 10 4

Mercer County 002 001 030—6 7 2