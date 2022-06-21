Tri-Cape out of Carpenter Cup softball tourney due to COVID-19 protocols

The Tri-Cape softball team won all three of its games at the Carpenter Cup Classic, but an unscheduled opponent knocked it out of the 16-team tournament.

Tri-Cape, which was undefeated in its Bracket B at Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy Field at FDR Park on Monday, is out of the tournament, according to a message posted on the event's Twitter account Tuesday night.

"Due to Covid Safety Protocols Tri Cape will not be participating in the remainder of the 2022 Carpenter Cup Tournament," the tweet said.

Tri-Cape, which consists of standout high school players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, would have played Mid Penn at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game would have then played at noon. The winner of the noon game would have played in the championship game at 2 p.m. Game times from the original schedule were all moved one hour earlier Tuesday.

The top two teams from brackets A, B, C and D advanced to Wednesday’s action. Brackets A and B played Monday, and C and D played Tuesday.

On Monday, Tri-Cape beat Mercer County 6-4, Inter-Ac BAL 15-1 and Jersey Shore 6-3. Tri-Cape consisted of 16 players (all sophomores and juniors). The eight CAL players were Cameryn Johnson (Buena Regional), Macie Jacquet (St. Joseph Academy), Liz Martin (Cedar Creek), Brooke Joslin (Millville), Sienna Walterson (Egg Harbor Township), Chaneyl Johnson (Cedar Creek), Denver Obermeyer (Mainland Regional) and Riley Lancaster (Hammonton).

Buena Regional’s Pam Pickett and Pennsville Memorial’s Beth Jackson were Tri-Cape’s co-coaches.

The Tri-Cape withdrawal came one day after the team impressed in stringing together three victories to become the top seed in its bracket.

“I thought we played very well today,” Pickett said Monday night. “We did well in the circle, we hit the ball nicely, and defensively we were pretty solid. Macie Jacquet hit well for us all day. We made a few (defensive) miscues in the last game, but overall we were solid. Good catching, good pitching, very exciting.”

Tri-Cape won the Carpenter Cup championship in 2014.

The Carpenter Cup baseball and softball tournaments are showcase events created to give more scouting exposure to players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The tournaments are named after former Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.