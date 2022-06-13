Tri-Cape hoping to make a run at 2nd straight Carpenter Cup championship in Philly this week

Some of the best high school players in South Jersey are coming together this week to try to repeat as Phillies Baseball Carpenter Cup champions in Philadelphia.

So, a lot of hard work and long practices to prepare, right? Nah.

Since the New Jersey high school season has barely ended for some players, and is ongoing for others, the Tri-Cape team will gather Tuesday for the first time and give it another shot. In 2021, Tri-Cape beat another New Jersey team, Mercer County, 5-3 in the final at Citizens Bank Park.

“They’re going to show up tomorrow for the first time and we’ll mesh them together for nine innings and try to get the best results we can out of them,” head coach D.J. Gore, of Highland Regional, said Monday morning.

The defending champions will open play in the single-elimination tournament against Chester County at 12:30 p.m. at UYA Showcase Field at FDR Park (Broad Street and Pattison Avenue). The winner will play either Berks County or Delaware South in the quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the park's UYA Ashburn Field. The semifinals will be played at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, the final at Showcase Field next Monday.

“We had a good run of it” in 2021, Gore said. It was the first championship in Tri-Cape history — “a big deal,” Gore said.

The Carpenter Cup began in 1986 as a showcase event to give high school players more exposure to college and pro scouts. It has been held annually since then except for 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic. Among the Carpenter Cup alumni who have gone on to reach the major leagues: Mike Trout, Mike Piazza and Ben Davis. This year, 16 teams and more than 400 players will participate.

The Tri-Cape coaching staff is, like the player roster, a mix of Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference representatives. It also includes Brent Bean of Atlantic City; Ed Charlton; Andrew Bristol of Ocean City; Jim Slade of Williamstown; and Bob Delvecchio of Kingsway Regional. Gore said he has relied heavily on Kern’s input about players from the Cape-Atlantic League.

“We work really well with the two conferences together,” Gore said of the staff. “We’re always well represented on both sides. … (Kern has) done that the last couple of years, and he does a great job.”

The tournament also includes teams from Pennsylvania and Delaware. Some of those teams are able to hold tryouts and practices. The Jersey teams, because of their high school schedules, sort of wing it.

But Gore and his staff don’t need to have had practices with their team to recognize the talent.

“I think it’s a fairly strong lineup from top to bottom. I think when you go from your first group to your second group, there’s no drop-off at all,” he said.

These kinds of all-star teams demand an emphasis on teamwork. Teams, for example, might have four or five shortstops, Gore said, so players are asked to take on other positions or get in the lineup as a designated hitter.

“We just ask them to buy in to get them to Citizens Bank Park, and that’s what last year's group was so good at doing. … I think this group should be nothing different than we’ve had in years past,” he said.

Notes: Tournament games are free and open to the public. ... The N.J. teams include Mercer County, Burlington County, Olympic Colonial and Jersey Shore, all of which have won at least two Carpenter Cup championships. … It has been six years since a team from outside of the Garden State has won the championship. Pennsylvania's Suburban One American/Continental won the 2016 tournament. ... The softball Carpenter Cup will begin next Monday at FDR Park. Tri-Cape will play Mercer County at noon and Inter-Ac/BAL at 4 p.m. The local team won the 2014 championship.

.

Line editor

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.