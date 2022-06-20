Tri-Cape first team to repeat as Carpenter Cup champions in 30 years

PHILADELPHIA — The Carpenter Cup Classic happened at the right time for Trevor Cohen.

The Holy Spirit High School senior won the Stan Parker MVP award and propelled the Tri-Cape baseball team to its second straight Cup championship.

On Monday, Cohen went 0 for 2 with an RBI as Tri-Cape beat Burlington County 7-1 at FDR Park in the championship game. For the tournament, the Rutgers University-bound center fielder was 8 for 12, including two doubles and a triple, with two runs scored and five RBIs.

“I kept it going from high school,” Cohen said. “I was hitting pretty well in the playoffs and the last couple of regular-season games.”

The MVP award is named after the late founder of the Cup. He was the longtime baseball coach at Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia.

“It’s huge,” Cohen, a Brigantine resident, said of winning the award. “That’s what I wanted from the second I stepped on the field for the Carpenter Cup. I went for it, and I got it.”

Cohen doesn’t plan to cool off anytime soon.

“I’m seeing the ball really well right now,” he said. “My swing feels great. Everything feels great. I’m just going to keep it going all summer and into college.”

Tri-Cape went 4-0 in the single-elimination tournament.

The Carpenter Cup is an all-star tournament run by the Phillies that features 16 teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. It began in 1986 and is named after former Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter.

Tri-Cape consisted of players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference. Tri-Cape is the first team to repeat as Carpenter Cup champions since the Olympic-Colonial team from South Jersey won in 1991-92.

“This is cool,” pitcher Tom Finnegan of Ocean City said, “because all the guys you get to compete against all year get to come together at the very end and compete against other areas.”

Cohl Mercado of St. Joseph Academy and Cohen made sure Tri-Cape never trailed Monday.

Mercado led off the game with a triple and scored on Cohen’s sacrifice fly to center field. Mercado finished 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

“I’ve been struggling lately,” Mercado said. “I wanted to set the tone. It was a lot of energy off my back.’

Wayne Hill of Millville and Gavin Healy of Oakcrest helped Tri-Cape build its lead. Healy contributed an RBI single during Tri-Cape's four-run third inning. Hill knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.

Finnegan helped Tri-Cape keep the lead. He pitched the seventh and eighth innings and got two outs in the ninth. He allowed two hits, no runs and struck out two.

“It was awesome,” he said. “My team put me in a pretty good spot, going up six runs. I had some insurance and some space to work with.”

Tri-Cape got excellent pitching all tournament. On Monday, five Tri-Cape pitchers combined to strike out 11 and allow just five hits.

The Tri-Cape players sprinted out of the dugout and piled on top of each other when the final out was made. Tri-Cape often struggled to win a game or two in past Carpenter Cups. Now, the team is a back-to-back champion.

"We had a great group of kids who were extremely talented and very coachable,” said Tri-Cape coach D.J. Gore of Highland Regional. “You have to have talent, but you have to have talent that wants to mesh and be together. From day one, these guys have brought in.”

