The Tri-Cape baseball team made history in 2022.

Tri-Cape, which consists of standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, is two games away from more history.

Tri-Cape will face Delaware South in the Carpenter Cup Classic semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tri-Cape won the title the last two years, the first team to repeat since Olympic-Colonial in 1991 and 1992. However, no team has captured three consecutive championships in the 37-year history of the single-elimination tournament.

“It’s extremely exciting just being in a position to do that,” said coach DJ Gore, noting Tri-Cape has won 10 straight since 2021 and is unsure if any team has done that. “I think it’s just extraordinary to see what these kids have been able to do and to just be able to be a part of it has been fantastic. It really has.”

Olympic-Colonial will play Jersey Shore at 9 a.m. Monday in the other semifinal. Olympic-Colonial, which features all-stars from the Olympic and Colonial conferences, has won five titles. The championship is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Tri-Cape will play at the Phillies' stadium for the third straight season.

"I will appreciate being there again even more because you are always worried about everything that goes along with the game," said Gore, who is Highland Regional's coach. "But now we've been there a couple years, and I think it’s not new to a lot of us, but there is still a little bit of a kid in all of us. It’s always cool to be on that field and in that dugout and create new memories for a new group of kids."

Mainland Regional coach Billy Kern, a Tri-Cape assistant, called the experience "thrilling" for the players.

“I’m happy for the kids,” Kern said. “It has seemed to become an expectation for the players of both conferences to make it to Citizens Bank (Park) and to ultimately win it. So, I‘m excited for the kids and I think they have a great opportunity on Monday.”

Tri-Cape defeated Lehigh Valley 7-4 in the first-round June 15 and Mercer County 8-6 in the quarterfinals two days later. Tri-Cape scored most of its runs early in both games. Limiting those mistakes and continuing to score, along with timely pitching, will be crucial for Tri-Cape.

Teams must rotate lineups every three to five innings in the tournament.

“It’s still all-star caliber baseball,” Gore said. “So, sometimes these teams play a better roster in the first four innings or the last five. We try to spread it out, but I can’t speak for the other franchises. I just think we ran into a little bad luck where we haven't played as well later in the games and that allowed teams to hang in there and play. We definitely have to play better defensively if we are going to have a chance to win this whole event.”

Egg Harbor Township’s Jacob Cagna, Jason Salsbery and Cameron Flukey; Vineland’s Yenuelle Rodriguez and Xavier Cortez; Millville’s Wayne Hill and Sergio Droz; St. Augustine Prep’s Marco Levari and CJ Furey; Ocean City’s Evan Taylor, Absegami’s Mike DeBlasio, Hammonton’s Drew Haines, Lower Cape May Regional’s Hunter Ray, Cumberland Regional’s Luke Fithian and Cape May Tech’s Tanner Oliva were the locals in Tri-Cape's first two games.

But some new players will be added Monday from both conferences due to scheduling conflicts with current players. The updated roster will not be available until later Friday.

Flukey, Levari, Furey, Tanner Nolan (Gloucester Catholic), DeBlasio, Fithian and Luke Wood (Pennsville) were solid on the mound in the first two games for Tri-Cape. Hill has gone 4 for 6 with three runs and two RBIs, and Nick Spaventa (GCIT) has gone 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Austin Dubler (Timber Creek), Droz, Haines Vinny Davis (Highland) and Salsbery, among others, have also made contributions.

Kern, Brent Bean (Atlantic City), Andrew Bristol (Ocean City), Jim Slade (Williamstown), Bob DelVecchio (Kingsway Regional assistant) and Ed Charlton (co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville and St. Augustine graduate) are Tri-Cape’s assistants.

“I think the biggest thing in these Carpenter games is to throw strikes and consistently field baseballs because you really have no idea what the other team is doing in terms of front loading the lineup or back loading the lineup or evening it out between the four or five innings you have to set the lineup,” Kern said. "We are excited to keep this thing rolling and hope to play a clean game and enjoy every moment.”