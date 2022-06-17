Trevor Cohen's 3-run double sparks Tri-Cape to Carpenter Cup semifinals

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. — Trevor Cohen has been unstoppable.

The recent Holy Spirit High School graduate went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run to lead the Tri-Cape all-star baseball team to a 9-2 victory over Delaware South in a second-round Carpenter Cup Classic game Friday at Villanova Ballpark.

Tri-Cape will play in the semifinals Sunday against Inter-Ac/Independent at 9 a.m. Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

In Tri-Cape’s first-round game Thursday, Cohen, who is committed to NCAA Division I Rutgers University, went 4 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

In the top of the second inning, Cohen hit a two-out, three-run double that gave Tri-Cape an early 3-0 lead. His double scored Jake Slusarski (Williamstown), who singled, and Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy), who walked. Cohen said the pitchers have been giving him fastballs to hit.

"I am staying within myself," said Cohen, 18, of Brigantine. "I am not trying to do too much. I just hit the ball up the middle. Gap to gap. I am just going to stay with that approach and keep hitting well."

Tri-Cape, which features top players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, captured its first Carpenter Cup title in 2021. The 36th edition of the Carpenter Cup began Monday with 16 teams and 400 players throughout the tri-state area. The event is a single-elimination format.

Some players on Tri-Cape know each other through club or other travel teams. But others aren't as familiar with each other. The players come together each year and have fun together and just enjoy playing baseball. Players mingled, joked and built chemistry together Friday, which is something assistant coach Brent Bean enjoys the most.

“I love the camaraderie between the players," said Bean, who is Atlantic City's head coach. "They play on different teams and play against each other all year. They come together for this and it’s like they’ve been friends for a long time.”

On Thursday, Tri-Cape did not score until the fifth inning. On Friday, all nine runs were scored in the second and third.

"We are starting to come together even more than (Thursday)," Cohen said. "We are hitting, getting runs (drawing) walks. We are going to keep it up on Sunday and try to get in the championship."

Ocean City's Tommy Finnegan earned the win. He pitched the first three innings with three strikeouts and only allowed two hits. Finnegan did not play in Thursday's game because Ocean City had it graduation. He is committed to St. John's University.

"I was excited to get out there and play with all the best players in the area," Finnegan said. "They made my job really easy. They made all the plays. So, all I had to do was throw strikes and get a few strikeouts here and there. It's an awesome experience."

Tri-Cape really dominated in the third inning.

Damon Suriani (Gloucester Catholic) and Anthony Charles (Clearview Regional) both singled to start the third. Gavin Healy (Oakcrest) then grounded out but advanced the runners to second and third. John Rorick (Kingsway Regional) then walked. With bases loaded and two outs, Slusarski reached on an error and Suriani scored to make the score 4-0.

Mercado hit a two-run single that scored Charles and Rorick to extend the lead to 6-0. Cohen singled to load the bases. Ryan Taylor, Suriani and Charles each drew walks, sending in three more runs to bring the score to 9-0.

Mercado, who is committed to Boston College, finished with two runs and two RBIs. The recent St. Joseph graduate was not at Tri-Cape's first game as he participated in another baseball event.

"I have been kind of struggling lately, so it is good to get that off my shoulders a little bit," said Mercado, who also played in the Carpenter Cup in 2021. "It's good (to play in the event again). Everyone is pretty fun to play with. They are all great baseball players. It is just super chill.

"I think we have a pretty good shot to win. We have a great team here."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

