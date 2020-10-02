Trevor Cohen throws 3 TDs to propel Holy Spirit over rival St. Joseph

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — JaShon Teller heard the play call in the huddle and got a little nervous Friday night.
The Holy Spirit High School junior should have been.
The Spartans were going to throw, and Teller was one of the primary receivers. But he hadn’t caught a pass since youth football.
Still, Teller made the catch, broke some tackles and sprinted into the end zone for a 65-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown to propel the Spartans to an 18-6 win over rival St. Joseph Academy in the season opener for both schools.
“I had to shake the nerves off once I got to the line,” Teller said. “I knew they had no safety over top. I knew it was going to be an open play. I was just hoping they would get it to me, and I would try to do my best from there.”
The touchdown pass was one of three thrown by Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen.
“This is huge,” Cohen said of the win. “We didn’t have much hope for this season (because of the new coronavirus). This is a game we had to play. This rivalry is going to keep going on.”
Spirit also got standout defensive efforts Friday. Junior linebacker Michael Francisco made three tackles for losses. Senior linebacker Daj’mere Iannuzzio also made a tackle for a loss. Junior defensive back Michael Weaver recovered a fumble, and defensive back Jahmir Smith had a sack.
St. Joe fullback Ahmad Ross rushed for 104 yards and nearly sparked a Wildcats fourth-quarter comeback.
St. Joe and Holy Spirit are perennial powers. Spirit beat St. Joe 38-0 in last year’s state Non-Public II title game. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, and St. Joe is No. 8.
Games between the schools are referred to as the “Holy War.” The rivalry began in 2000, and St. Joe holds a 15-8 edge.
St. Joe split with the Diocese of Camden in the summer and reopened as a private school now called St. Joseph Academy. The Wildcats are playing their home games at Buena Regional this season.
An enthusiastic crowd attended. Everyone wore masks to protect against COVID-19, but that didn’t stop fans from shouting and being heard on the field.
Spirit controlled the first half behind its stingy defense, the big-play passing of Cohen and the running of Patrick Smith (26 carries for 92 yards).
But the Wildcats shut down the Spirit running game in the second half and captured the momentum.
Ross scored on a 1-yard run with 9 minutes, 8 seconds left to cut Spirit’s lead to 12-6.
“We hit some adversity there,” Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo said.
The touchdown pass to Teller clinched the victory. It came on a third-and-10 with 3:05 left.
Cohen took some time to deliver the ball. It was almost as if he couldn’t believe Teller was that open. Russo joked that Teller is an offensive tackle with an eligible number.
“I focused on looking the ball in, catching the ball and getting upfield,” Teller said.
Cohen finished 7 of 11 for 210 yards. The pass to Teller was his only attempt of the fourth quarter.
Because of the new coronavirus, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding high school football this season. There will be no formal playoffs this season.
Friday’s win will go a long way toward defining Spirit’s season.
“This was huge for us,” Russo said. “You talk about having to play one game. If COVID hits and this is the only game we had to play, this is the one you wanted to play.”
Holy Spirit 6 6 0 6 — 18
St. Joseph 0 0 0 6 – 6
FIRST QUARTER
HS – Steward 17 pss from Cohen (kick missed)
SECOND QUARTER
HS – Roman 90 pass from Cohen (run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ – Ross 1 run (kick blocked)
HS – Teller 65 pass from Cohen (pass failed)
100320_spt_stjoefb
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
100320_spt_stjoefb
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.