Trevor Cohen throws 3 TDs to propel Holy Spirit over rival St. Joseph

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — JaShon Teller heard the play call in the huddle and got a little nervous Friday night.

The Holy Spirit High School junior should have been.

The Spartans were going to throw, and Teller was one of the primary receivers. But he hadn’t caught a pass since youth football.

Still, Teller made the catch, broke some tackles and sprinted into the end zone for a 65-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown to propel the Spartans to an 18-6 win over rival St. Joseph Academy in the season opener for both schools.

“I had to shake the nerves off once I got to the line,” Teller said. “I knew they had no safety over top. I knew it was going to be an open play. I was just hoping they would get it to me, and I would try to do my best from there.”

The touchdown pass was one of three thrown by Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen.

“This is huge,” Cohen said of the win. “We didn’t have much hope for this season (because of the new coronavirus). This is a game we had to play. This rivalry is going to keep going on.”