Trevor Cohen, Ryan Spina homer, but Holy Spirit loses in S.J. Non-Public B semifinal

TINTON FALLS — Holy Spirit High School baseball coach Steve Normane called a timeout and spoke to Trevor Cohen in the top of the sixth inning Monday afternoon.

“It’s your last high school at-bat,” Normane told him. “Make it count.”

Cohen listened to his coach and lined a home run over the right-center field fence. It was part of a big day he and fellow senior Ryan Spina had. But it was not enough as the fifth-seeded Spartans lost to top-seeded Ranney 16-8 in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal. Spirit (10-17) was the defending state Non-Public B champion.

“It was bittersweet,” Cohen said of his home run. “It was special. I’m happy that it happened. Running around the bases for the last time in this jersey felt really good.”

Cohen finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Spina went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and a two-run double.

“I’m happy,” Spina said. “I came into this game with the attitude that I didn’t really care who we were facing. I was just going out there to play for my guys here. I owed it to them to come out and give it my all. I feel like I did that and represented Holy Spirit well.”

Spirit started fast. Spina gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead with a home run to left field in the top of the first.

“Our plan was to jump out early,” Normane said. “We had the energy and the momentum, and they answered.”

Boy, did Ranney (24-5) ever.

The first eight Panthers reached base as Ranney scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first. AJ Gracia led off with a home run. Charlie Chropuvka and Lou Spadofora also homered in the inning.

Spirit never recovered. The Spartans, however, never gave up. Catcher Torrance Cooper finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

“Things don’t usually get that out of control that quick,” Normane said. “That first inning was tough. We were up. I thought that was going to be a really good start for us, and they negated it. All credit to them.”

Ranney will play the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between third-seeded Bishop Eustace and second-seeded Gloucester Catholic for the title Friday.

“They’re going to go far,” Spina said of the Panthers. “They might even win the whole thing. They have very good arms. They can bunt, play defense. They’re just a good team.”

Spirit featured plenty of sophomores and freshmen this season. The Spartans started 6-2 but then lost 11 straight.

“You don’t want to lose 11 in a row to figure stuff out,” Normane said. “But we came out better for it. This is not you have a bunch of freshmen, so you’re going to be good in four years. We want to be good next year. We’re ready. We can only take positives from this year. All the negatives are in the past.”

After Monday’s game, the Spartans met in right field. The seniors walked back to the dugout first as their teammates and Spirit fans applauded.

“It was special. I had a great time at Spirit,” Cohen said. “I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.”

Holy Spirit 203 003 0—8 11 2

Ranney 10 20 112 x—16 12 1

2B: HS, Spina; R, Tallent, Tavarez

HR: HS, Spina, Cohen; R, Gracia, Spadofora, Chropuvka

WP: Gracia LP: Patten

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.