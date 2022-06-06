Trevor Cohen, Ryan Spina homer, but Holy Spirit loses in S.J. Non-Public B semifinal

Holy Spirit’s Trevor Cohen is safe at third base during the Spartans’ game against host Ranney in the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals Monday afternoon. Cohen, a senior, later homered in the last at-bat of his high school career.
Larry Murphy Photos, Provided
The Spartans’ Ryan Spina gets a a low-five from coach Steve Normane after hitting a two-run homer in the top of the first inning.
Larry Murphy, Provided
Spartans second baseman Bernie Hargadon waits for a throw on a play at the bag.
Larry Murphy, Provided
Holy Spirit infielder Gavin Cohen tags out a Ranney runner during their South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game Monday.
TINTON FALLS — Holy Spirit High School baseball coach Steve Normane called a timeout and spoke to Trevor Cohen in the top of the sixth inning Monday afternoon.
“It’s your last high school at-bat,” Normane told him. “Make it count.”
Cohen listened to his coach and lined a home run over the right-center field fence. It was part of a big day he and fellow senior Ryan Spina had. But it was not enough as the fifth-seeded Spartans lost to top-seeded Ranney 16-8 in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal. Spirit (10-17) was the defending state Non-Public B champion.
“It was bittersweet,” Cohen said of his home run. “It was special. I’m happy that it happened. Running around the bases for the last time in this jersey felt really good.”
Cohen finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Spina went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and a two-run double.
“I’m happy,” Spina said. “I came into this game with the attitude that I didn’t really care who we were facing. I was just going out there to play for my guys here. I owed it to them to come out and give it my all. I feel like I did that and represented Holy Spirit well.”
Spirit started fast. Spina gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead with a home run to left field in the top of the first.
“Our plan was to jump out early,” Normane said. “We had the energy and the momentum, and they answered.”
Boy, did Ranney (24-5) ever.
The first eight Panthers reached base as Ranney scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first. AJ Gracia led off with a home run. Charlie Chropuvka and Lou Spadofora also homered in the inning.
Spirit never recovered. The Spartans, however, never gave up. Catcher Torrance Cooper finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
“Things don’t usually get that out of control that quick,” Normane said. “That first inning was tough. We were up. I thought that was going to be a really good start for us, and they negated it. All credit to them.”
Ranney will play the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between third-seeded Bishop Eustace and second-seeded Gloucester Catholic for the title Friday.
“They’re going to go far,” Spina said of the Panthers. “They might even win the whole thing. They have very good arms. They can bunt, play defense. They’re just a good team.”
Spirit featured plenty of sophomores and freshmen this season. The Spartans started 6-2 but then lost 11 straight.
“You don’t want to lose 11 in a row to figure stuff out,” Normane said. “But we came out better for it. This is not you have a bunch of freshmen, so you’re going to be good in four years. We want to be good next year. We’re ready. We can only take positives from this year. All the negatives are in the past.”
After Monday’s game, the Spartans met in right field. The seniors walked back to the dugout first as their teammates and Spirit fans applauded.
“It was special. I had a great time at Spirit,” Cohen said. “I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 6
Holy Spirit’s Trevor Cohen is safe at third base during the Spartans’ game against host Ranney in the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals Monday afternoon. Cohen, a senior, later homered in the last at-bat of his high school career.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.