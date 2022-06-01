Trevor Cohen homers twice to power Spirit past St. Joe: Roundup

Trevor Cohen hit two home runs to lead the Holy Spirit High School baseball team to an 8-5 win over St. Joseph Academy in a South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal Wednesday at Hammonton Lake Park.

Fifth-seeded Spirit built a 6-0 lead after Cohen's first homer in the third inning. His second homer, a solo shot, came in the seventh.

Bernie Hargadon put Spirit up 1-0 with an RBI fielder's choice in the first. Tyler Gross' two-run single, Trevor Smith's RBI single and Hargadon's RBI sacrifice fly put the Spartans up 5-0 in the third.

Ty Bowman got fourth-seeded St. Joe on the board with RBI single in the fourth and then cut the deficit to 6-3 in the sixth on RBIs from Lucas Middleman and Bowman. The Wildcats tacked on two in the bottom of the seventh on bases-loaded walks.

The Spartans (10-16) will face the winner of top-seeded Ranney and eighth-seeded Holy Cross Prep. St. Joe fell to 14-11.

S.J. Group IV first round

(5) Egg Harbor Township 11, (12) Toms River North 1: Justin Sweeney had two hits and two RBIs for EHT (21-6). Braeden Thiers singled, doubled, scored three runs and drove in two. Joey Velardi had two runs and two RBIs, and Jacob Cagna singled twice and drove in one. Sweeney threw a six-inning complete game, striking out nine. EHT will face the winner of fourth-seeded Central Regional and 13th-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals.

S.J. Group II first round

(1) Cedar Creek 15, (16) Pleasantville 1: Kyle Jones had three hits and four RBIs for Cedar Creek (17-12). John McColl went 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. Ethan Butterhof allowed an unearned run and struck out six in 2 2/3 innings. The Pirates will play the winner of eighth-seeded Middle Township and ninth-seeded Point Pleasant Borough.

Adonis Diaz singled and scored for Pleasantville (7-15).

S.J. Group I first round

(9) Woodstown 10, (8) Cape May Tech 0: Shelton Marsden singled for Cape May Tech (10-13). Woodstown improved to 14-9. No other information was available.

(6) Paulsboro 6, (11) Wildwood 4: Hunter Zubec had a singled, a double and two runs for Paulsboro. Josh Vallese singled and scored twice for Wildwood. Ryan Troiano singled and scored.

Boys lacrosse

State Group IV final

Bridgewater-Raritan 8, Southern Reg. 6: The Rams, ranked second in The Elite 11, fell to 16-4. Bridgewater-Raritan improved to 17-3. No other information was available.

Softball

No. 11 Delsea Reg. 10, Cumberland Reg. 0: Kylee Reissek went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs, and Shann Travers hit two doubles and drove in two for Delsea (21-6), ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11. Isabella Tondo had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Samantha Deegan doubled.

Katelyn Edminster hit a single and a double for Cumberland (6-16).

Boys volleyball

South Jersey semifinal

(1) Southern Reg. 2, (4) Williamstown 0: The Rams (31-0) won with sets of 25-7, 25-19. Angelo Addiego had a team-high 18 assists to go with six service points, two blocks and two digs. Gavin Bates had five kills, four blocks and three digs. Drew McNellis had four kills and three digs. Finn Olcott added dive digs, and Nick Piserchia had four digs and eight service points.

Southern will face the winner of third-seeded Eastern Regional and seventh-seeded Cherry Hill East in the final Friday.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.