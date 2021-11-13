Trevor Cohen and opportunistic Holy Spirit defense lead rejuvenated Spartans past Hudson Catholic

JERSEY CITY — Trevor Cohen could have sulked on the bench when he lost sole possession of the Holy Spirit High School starting quarterback job.
Instead, he offered to play anywhere.
On Saturday night, the senior turned up at running back for the first time all season.
Cohen rushed 14 times for 188 yards as the rejuvenated Spartans ended a four-game losing streak with a 28-0 win over Hudson Catholic in a state Non-Public B football quarterfinal Saturday night.
“We weren’t getting the job done with me at quarterback,” Cohen said. “I obviously love quarterback, but I wanted to do what helps the team win. If me playing running back helps the team win, then I’ll play running back.”
Cohen’s effort complemented a stellar performance from the defense. The Spartans forced seven turnovers. Linebacker Michael Francisco scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score. Defensive back Eric Roman picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown.
“The key tonight was winning the turnover battle,” Roman said. “I really don’t think we’ve won it all season. This team definitely has new life in the playoffs.”
The game was played in windy and frigid conditions with the New York City skyline and the Statue of Liberty looming in the background at Caven Point Athletic Complex.
The fifth-seeded Spartans (4-5) didn’t enter the contest with much momentum.
Cohen symbolized Spirit’s troubles the past few weeks. He struggled at quarterback and now shares the position with Sean Burns, who threw a TD pass Saturday.
Spirit started the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, but injuries took their toll after a 3-1 start. Before Saturday, the Spartans hadn’t won since a Sept. 24 victory over Pleasantville.
Cohen said he hadn’t played running back since fifth grade, but he broke off runs of 37 and 63 yards against Hudson Catholic. The Spartans have struggled to run the ball much of the season.
“I’m happy to be that spark in the run game,” Cohen said. “I’m happy to help the team win. That’s it. Being a captain, I have to be a leader.”
In addition to benefitting from Cohen’s unselfishness, the Spartans got the start they needed Saturday. Spirit needed to change its recent narrative, and the easiest way to do that was to have something good to happen early against the fourth-seeded Hawks (8-2).
On the game’s fifth play from scrimmage, linebacker Sean Finan stripped the Hudson Catholic quarterback of the ball. Francisco picked up a fumble at the Hawks' 31-yard and returned it for a touchdown to help make it 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
“I saw the ball ran and picked it up,” Francisco said. “I didn’t really believe it was real. We just need the momentum. Once we got that first strike of momentum, we kept flowing throughout the whole game.”
Francisco understated how dominant the Spartans were. The Hawks had minus-16 yards of offense in the first half and finished the game with 29 rushing yards.
Roman’s 32-yard interception return in the second quarter gave Spirit a 20-0 lead.
“I was sitting in the middle, free safety, reading the quarterback,” Roman said. "The blocks by fellow defenders were very good. I didn’t even have to do much; just walked in.”
There were no shortage of defensive standouts. Robert McDevitt, Elijah Steward, George Coles and Michael Pena each had an interception.
It seemed as if each time a Hudson Catholic ball carrier was tackled behind the line of scrimmage, he had been hit by numerous defenders. In most cases, it was difficult to determine which defender arrived first.
McDevitt, Francisco, Jashon Teller and Will Marable were in on multiple tackles for losses.
“It seemed like we had 15 hats on the ball, every time (Hudson Catholic) ran it,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “Our kids played lights out.”
Spirit advances to the semifinals to play top-seeded DePaul Catholic (8-2) in Wayne (Passaic County) on Friday.
The Spartans aren’t complaining about taking another bus trip to North Jersey.
“We talked about getting our team healthy, and the past few weeks we’ve been able to do that,” Russo said. “Another trip up north, and rightfully so. We were 3-5 in the regular season. We have to earn it. We’re going to go up to DePaul and see what we can do.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
