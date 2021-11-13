Trevor Cohen and opportunistic Holy Spirit defense lead rejuvenated Spartans past Hudson Catholic

The fifth-seeded Spartans (4-5) didn’t enter the contest with much momentum.

Cohen symbolized Spirit’s troubles the past few weeks. He struggled at quarterback and now shares the position with Sean Burns, who threw a TD pass Saturday.

Spirit started the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, but injuries took their toll after a 3-1 start. Before Saturday, the Spartans hadn’t won since a Sept. 24 victory over Pleasantville.

Cohen said he hadn’t played running back since fifth grade, but he broke off runs of 37 and 63 yards against Hudson Catholic. The Spartans have struggled to run the ball much of the season.

“I’m happy to be that spark in the run game,” Cohen said. “I’m happy to help the team win. That’s it. Being a captain, I have to be a leader.”

In addition to benefitting from Cohen’s unselfishness, the Spartans got the start they needed Saturday. Spirit needed to change its recent narrative, and the easiest way to do that was to have something good to happen early against the fourth-seeded Hawks (8-2).