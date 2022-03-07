 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trenton Catholic tops Spartans in S.J. Non-Public B: Late Monday roundup

The Trenton Catholic High School boys basketball team beat visiting Holy Spirit 54-35 Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game.

Jameel Morris led the Iron Mikes with 14 points.

Holy Spirit, which finished the season 16-9, led 16-10 after the first quarter, but top-seeded Trenton Catholic (21-4) outscored the fourth-seeded Spartans 31-8 in the middle quarters.

Trenton Catholic will play third-seeded Ranney School at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lenape High School for the sectional title. Ranney beat second-seeded St. Joseph Academy 67-43 in the other semifinal.

For Holy Spirit, Jamil Wilkins scored 12 points, and Ky Gilliam added nine. Emmett Kane contributed five and Sean Kane had four.

(3) Ranney School 67, (2) St. Joseph Academy 43: Ranney led 32-14 at halftime and cruised to the win. Isaac Hester led the visiting Panthers (21-5) with 23 points.

St. Joseph finished its season 19-8.

