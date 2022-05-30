Track and field community mourning beloved ACIT assistant coach John Whaley

The phone calls are what Bobby Laws misses most.

Twice every day, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology track and field head coach talked with his friend and assistant coach John Whaley. Every morning at 8 to talk about the day ahead, to plan, to strategize. Every night at 9:30 to review the day's events, exchange ideas and start preparing for the day to come.

Those calls stopped April 27 when Whaley, of Mays Landing, died suddenly at 56, one day before he would have been with the RedHawks at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

"We're just trying to heal, but we have our moments," his widow, Keisha, said Sunday. "It still seems so fresh and unreal." They were married for 25½ years and raised seven children, including his stepdaughter, together.

Whaley meant so much to so many. His family, of course, and to his ACIT student-athletes, sure. But also to the local track and field community at large. Before a May 3 meet at Egg Harbor Township High School, coaches from ACIT, EHT, Vineland and Atlantic City gathered at the starting line for a moment of silence. A brief bio was read aloud to acknowledge what Whaley meant to the track community. Finally, a starter's gun salute.

ACIT track team members have worn black wristbands that say, "ACIT" on one side and "#DoItForCoachJohn" on the other — but so have students from EHT, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek.

"It just helps us knowing he was so loved and supported," Keisha Whaley said, "not just by us, but throughout the community. Our church community and the track community."

The entire ACIT team attended the coach's funeral in the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township.

"All I hear from everybody ... it looked like the guy never had a care in the world," Laws said Saturday night. "He was one of the guys who if he wasn't feeling well, you never knew it. ... He greeted everyone pleasantly. I know for sure God has him in his bosom. I know that he's with God. There's no way a guy that good could not make it."

Dedication to kids

Laws and Whaley shared a decade of coaching local track and field athletes. They coached the Mays Landing Express, an AAU program that took kids to competitions in Florida and other locations. They then ran their own programs: Laws' Hamilton Flying Knights and Whaley's Atlantic County Track Club.

But four years ago, Laws became the head coach at ACIT.

"I contacted him and said, 'Hey, man, let's get the band back together. Let's do this together,'" Laws recalled with a chuckle.

On Friday, ACIT athletic director Rob Wagner remembered Laws lobbying for his friend's addition to the coaching staff.

"I've got this guy that's got to be with me. He's got to be involved," Wagner recalled Laws saying.

So Whaley spent the past four seasons with the team, two as a volunteer and then two as a paid assistant. He worked with the hurdlers and, his specialty, the sprinters.

Wagner and Whaley both played football at Atlantic City High School but didn't know each other then. Wagner (class of 1982) was two years older. But the AD got to know the dedicated assistant coach these past four years.

"John just had a demeanor about him that was very positive, very likable," Wagner said.

Others knew that, too.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the family cover the funeral and other expenses. The campaign description reads, "John was also a beacon in his community and a bright spark to his extended church & track family. ... He touched the lives of so many RedHawks and it’s our turn to give back to his family in their time of need." As of early Monday night, a little more than $12,500 had been raised toward the $20,000 goal.

Laws said Whaley, who had a master's degree in theology, was a devout Christian.

"He always poured that into his kids," he said. "That was very important to him, not so much the religion itself, but faith. The belief that you could do it."

That faith was important to the Whaleys.

"We're a church-going family," Keisha Whaley said.

In 2003, the Whaleys joined Christ Care Unit Missionary Baptist Church in Sicklerville, and he soon discovered he loved to sing, so he joined the choir and even acted in ministry plays.

The ACIT track teams and his AAU club athletes responded to his personality, enthusiasm and coaching. His son, Isaiah Whaley, was a 400-meter champion for Atlantic City. Daughter Joslynn, an ACIT senior, is part of the RedHawks' championship relay teams. Among the kids he coached who went on to great achievements in the sport is Lauren Princz. He began working with Princz when she was 9 or 10 years old, and as a record-setting EHT senior in 2021 she won two Atlantic County, two South Jersey Group IV and two state Group IV titles, plus another at the Meet of Champions. Princz now competes for Penn State.

Laws said Joslynn and teammate Amiyah Stevens "have really come along under his tutelage."

"He never had a bad thing to say about a kid," Wagner said. "He was just always, always very positive."

A life together

Keisha Whaley met her future husband when they both were in nursing school. They were strictly friends and didn't see each other for a year after graduation. But they met anew a year later while attending the graduation ceremony for other friends, and this time their relationship grew and their lives changed forever.

The transition to life without him has been difficult.

"Whenever I get a thought ... like he was my best friend, so I shared everything with him," she said. "I'll think of something and want to tell him, but, you know ... ."

It's been hard on everyone. Joslynn turned 18 six days after her father died. Her ACIT senior prom was the day after his funeral. Her dad had coached her since she was 8.

But Joslynn has returned to competition.

Laws said, "She came up to me and said, 'My dad would want me to tough it out.' I'm so proud of Joslynn Whaley. It's outstanding she's out there."

'We had a goal'

Whaley's ACIT sprinters have continued to excel since they lost their beloved coach. On Wednesday at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships, Desi Stroud, Micah Watson, Theo Sample and Myles Laws won the boys 4x400-meter relay. Stephens, Amalinally Pemberton, Tashyah Sample and Joslynn won the 4x100 championship. Sample, Pemberton, Katelyn Aruleus and Stephens won the 4x400.

"I just wish he was here to see the results," Laws said.

"He was a major asset to the program. And we sorely miss him. ... We had a goal: to funnel kids into college, using track and field as a vehicle."

That was among the many things they would discuss in those twice-daily phone calls that are no more.

"It's the hardest part," Laws said. "It's the hardest part."

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.