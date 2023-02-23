Junior Hans scored a game-high 17 points to lead the top-seeded Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 44-39 victory over ninth-seeded Palmyra in a South Jersey Group I quarterfinal game Wednesday.

Hans added three rebounds and three steals. Jordan Fusik scored 15 for the Warriors (23-6). Alex Daniel scored seven and grabbed six rebounds. Brian Cunniff and Anthony Freeman each scored two, Lukas Basile added one. Ryan Troiano added six assists.

Reed Wells scored 13 and had 10 rebounds for Palmyra (13-14)

Wildwood hosts fourth-seeded Burlington City in the semifinals Friday.

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

No. 7 (1) Mainland Reg. 55, (8) Delsea Reg. 37: Cohen Cook and Mawali Osunniyi each scored double-digit points for the Mustangs (24-3), who are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland’s 24 wins is a program record. The Crusaders fell to 15-11. The Mustangs host fourth-seeded Moorestown in the semifinals Friday. No further information was available.

(4) Moorestown 53, (5) Hammonton 40: Kenny Smith scored 23 for the Blue Devils (18-9). Azzir Smith-Bey scored eight, and Nic Johnson and Chris Grier each added three. Tyler Lowe scored two, and Bryce Nicholson had one.

David Gheysens scored 20 for Moorestown (21-7), which led 21-19 at halftime and outscored Hammonton 22-13 in the fourth quarter.

(10) Ocean City 73, (15) Clearview Reg. 50: Kori Segich scored 20 for the Red Raiders (14-12). Omero Chevere scored 19, including three 3s. Patrick Grimley scored 10, and Dylan Schlatter had seven. Sean Sakers scored five, and Charlie LaBarre and Andrew Karayiannis each added four. Ben McGonigle and JR Gilchrist each scored two.

Kaprice Stewart scored 12 for Clearview (8-20).

Ocean City will host 11th-seeded Absegami in the semifinals Friday.

S.J. Non-Public B first round

(4) St. Joseph 85, (13) Moorestown Friends 45: Jason Umosella scored 26 for the Wildcats (14-12). Devon Theophile scored 14 to go with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Arnaldo Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jared Demara scored 12 to go with 10 blocks and eight rebounds. Adrian Smith scored nine and had four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Amari Stolks and Aidan Hopson each scored four, and Will Spross and Paris Kinsey each added two.

Zakariah Bah scored 13 for Moorestown Friends.

St. Joseph hosts 12th-seeded Doane Academy in the quarterfinals Friday.

(10) Trenton Catholic 49, (7) Holy Spirit 48: Jayden Llanos scored 14 for the Spartans (9-17), who led 16-12 after the first quarter but trailed 32-26 at halftime. Holy Spirit outscored Trenton catholic 15-11 in the third to cut its deficit to 43-41. David Legette scored nine for the home team. Khajuan Rosebourough scored eight, and Emmitt Kane added six. Jordan Coles (five), Rocco Arici (four) and Sean Burns (two) also scored.

Bryson Whitfield scored 12 for Trenton Catholic (8-16), which will travel to second-seeded Bishop Eustace in the quarterfinals Friday.

(8) Holy Cross Prep 60, (9) Wildwood Catholic 46: Justin Harper scored 24 for the Crusaders (9-18). Pat Bean scored eight, and Tayshaun Jackson and Charlie Dunner each scored three. Jimmy Kane, Cade Vogdes and Ryan McGrath each scored two, and Manny Weaver added one.

Latrell Bullock and Donovan Fey each scored 20 for Holy Cross Prep (18-10), which travels to top-seeded St. Rose in the quarterfinals Friday.

Girls basketball

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(4) Moorestown 38, (5) Absegami 31: Kaylynn Blackwell and Reese Downey each scored 10 for the Braves (14-13). Julia Hartman scored nine, and Analise Myles added three. For Moorestown (22-7), Rima Takla and Analyse Intenzo each scored 12. The Quakers travel to top-seeded Mainland Regional in the semifinals Friday.

No. 9 (2) Ocean City 56, (10) Winslow 40: Madelyn Adamson and Tori Vliet each scored 15 for the Red Raiders (21-6). Adamson added six rebounds and three steals. Vliet had five assists. Ayanna Morton and Avery Jackson each scored seven. Morton added five rebounds and three assists. Maddy Monteleone scored four, and Callie Smith added two.

Ocean City hosts third-seeded Westampton Tech in the semifinals Friday.