Top-seeded Pleasantville reaches SJ semifinal with record 20th win

The Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team hosted rival Cedar Creek in their third match of the season Monday, and this time it was in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.

Pleasantville won 2-0 with set scores of 25-18 and 25-23. The Greyhounds, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 20-1, setting a school record for wins. Cedar Creek ended its season at 8-15.

The Greyhounds are the No. 1 seed in the sectional bracket. Cedar Creek was the ninth seed.

“It’s tough to beat a good team two times, much less three,” said Pleasantville coach Jim Bucko. “We’ve had a good rivalry with them for a long time. Cedar Creek did a good job not giving up. We had a nice lead in the second set, but they scored some points to make it close. Then Jayla Trice won it for us with a kill. They put pressure on us, and we responded and played strong volleyball.”

Pleasantville, the top seed in South Jersey Group II, will host the winner between fifth-seeded Barnegat and fourth-seeded Cinnaminson on Thursday in a sectional semifinal match. The championship match is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the home of the higher seed.

Trice led with 12 kills and increased her single-season school-record total to 211. Shania Watkins set the previous mark with 190.

“Jayla Trice has stepped up in every match,” Bucko said. “Her kills, her defense and her leadership have really been important. Also, our setting, by Anabel Espinal-Peralta and Natasha Feliciano, was exceptional today.”

Feliciano had eight assists and thee digs. Espinal-Peralta contributed six assists, three digs and three service points. Trice also had two blocks, three digs and three service points.

Trice and her twin, Janay Trice, are the Greyhounds’ only senior starters. Janay added four kills, a block, four digs, six service points and three aces. Aiddys Ramirez had seven digs, four service points and one ace, and Sther Ramirez added six digs, four service points and an ace. Edixa Cabrera and Leydi Martinez each had a kill.

Bucko, in his 19th season as coach. His 2016 team went 19-2 and he feels that his current team and that one are probably his best.

Cedar Creek was led by Kileen McNeill, who six kills, three aces and four blocks. Sofia Zahedivash added 12 assists and an ace, Maya Tort had eight digs, five service points and ace, and Nida Naman contributed three kills.

“It was a close match,” Cedar Creek coach Brian Beck said. “If some of the calls had gone our way, it could have gone to three games. We’re losing some good seniors, but some of our younger players have showed potential. We have potential coming out of the travel (team) systems.”