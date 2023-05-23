Brooke Douglas struck out 13 and allowed five hits in a complete game to lead the top-seeded Ocean City High School softball team to a 5-3 victory over Highland Regional in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Tuesday.

MacKenzee Segich went 3 for 4 with two runs for the Red Raiders (19-8). Anna McCabe went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Douglas and Carly Hennis each singled to go with a run and an RBI. Taylor Vaugh singled and drove in a run.

Highland fell to 4-15.

Ocean will play the winner of ninth-seeded Pinelands Regional and eighth-seeded Toms River South in the quarterfinals Friday.

(13) Lacey Twp. 11, (4) Triton Reg. 9: Carly Voskanyan went 3 for 4 with two homers, seven RBIs and three runs for the Lions (9-12).

Caitlin Jerabek went 3 for 4, including a double, scored three runs and drove in three. She also struck out seven and allowed seven hits in a complete game. Julia Kovacs and Caitlyn Voskanyan each singled and scored twice. Samantha Kohout walked twice and scored once.

Riley Mikiewicz homered, drove in five and scored twice for Triton (14-9). Lila Schreyer went 3 for 3 with three runs. Lacey will play at fifth-seeded Shawnee in the quarterfinals Friday.

(5) Shawnee 9, (12) Absegami 0: The Renegades (13-9) outhit the Braves 13-8. Shawnee scored three in both the third and fourth innings and two in the sixth.

Absegami fell to 12-12.

No further information was available.

South Jersey Group IV first round

(1) Egg Harbor Twp. 11, (16) Williamstown 1: The Eagles (22-1) scored four in the first inning, three in the second and two in both the third and fourth.

Sienna Walterson went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run for EHT, which is ranked second in The Press Elite 11. Kaci Velardi went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Madison Biddle doubled twice and scored two. Sofia Spatocco scored two and drove in a run. Shelby Barnes added two runs. Madison Dollard struck out eight and allowed three hits in four innings.

Grace Gallagher had an RBI single for Williamstown (6-19).

EHT will host eighth-seeded Gloucester Tech in the quarterfinals Friday.

(3) Kingsway Reg. 9, (14) Millville 1: Brooke Joslin went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Thunderbolts (9-13).

Savanna Hadley singled and scored their lone run.

For Kingsway (15-9), Jessa Pieters struck out eight and allowed five hits in a compete game. Noelle Flail homered and had two RBIs. Olivia Sciulli went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

South Jersey Group II first round

(8) Barnegat 13, (9) Oakcrest 6: Mikayla Klein homered and scored twice for the Bengals (9-12).

Eva Watts went 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Riley Schmidt went 4 for 5 with two runs. Brianna Dato went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Charlotte Loutas went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scored once. Gabriella Giaconia went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Jadeyn Bodziak singled twice, drove in one and scored once. Danielle Huetteman pitched a complete game and struck out four.

The game was tied 5-5 after three innings, but Barnegat score seven in the fourth.

Madison Pell went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for Oakcrest (12-8). Sophia Priestley went 2 for 3 with a run. Danessa Allmond singled to go with a run and an RBI. Michaela Hearn and Danessa Allmond each scored once.

Barnegat will play at top-seeded and defending champion Haddon Heights in the quarterfinals Friday.

(4) West Deptford 13, (13) Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Isabella Kwashek struck out nine and allowed one hit to earn the win.

She also went 4 for 4 with two doubled and three RBIs. Erin Thayer went 2 for 2 with a double and three runs for West Deptford (17-7). Hailey Elwell singled for the Caper Tigers (10-14).

South Jersey Group I first round

(7) Buena Reg. 12, (10) Pitman 5: Laylah Collins homered and scored three for the Chiefs (13-11).

Buena scored four in the third inning and five in the fourth. Anna Sheridan struck out nine and allowed eight hits in a complete game.

For Pitman (9-13), Jessica Bretz homered and scored two. The Chiefs will travel to second-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinals Friday.

(3) Woodstown 15, (14) Cape May Tech 1: Emily Holladay was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs for host and third-seeded Woodstown (18-6).

Cara Delia went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Tulana Mingin and Ellie Wygand both added three hits.

Cape May (6-14) had three hits.

Regular season

Atlantic Christian 23, Calvary Academy 11: Evangelina Kim went 4 for 4 with two homers and six RBIs for the Cougars (12-2), and Paige Noble was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.

Taylor Sutton and Alli Lushina both went 3 for 5 with a double.

PHOTOS Oakcrest vs. Barnegat softball playoffs