The top-seeded Ocean City High School boys tennis team defeated eighth-seeded Toms River South 5-0 in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Tuesday.
In first singles, Charles DiCicco defeated Joe Zamudio 6-0, 6-0. In second singles, Chris Ganter beat Dylan Linder 6-2, 6-1. In first doubles, Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes defeated Luca Monaco and Ving Dang 6-0, 6-0.
The Red Raiders (18-2) host fourth-seeded Moorestown in the semifinals Thursday.
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Joe Zamudio 6-0, 6-0; Chris Ganter d. Dylan Linder 6-2, 6-1; Sawyer Lomax d. Tim Birchler 6-4, 6-0
Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes d. Luca Monaco and Ving Dang 6-0, 6-0; Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman d. J Rhine and Aiden Boemio 6-0, 6-0
(7) Shawnee 3, (2) Mainland Reg. 2
People are also reading…
Singles: Alex Wise M d. Sean Sipera 7-6, 6-4; Alex Michaluk S d. Chris Guillen 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Saketh Agava M d. Gavin Prom 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)
Doubles: Ryan Cahill and Danny Swerdlow S d. Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg 6-3, 6-4; Michael Haussman and Matt Pierson S d. Arya Patel and Liam Angelo 6-1, 6-2
Records: Shawnee 11-8; Mainland 17-4
South Jersey Group I quarterfinals
(2) Middle Twp. 5, (10) Palmyra (10-6) 0
Singles: Simon Hardin d. John Liebe 6-2, 6-2; Steve Berrodin d. Richie Butler 6-0, 6-2; Justin Wen d. Austin Forrester 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Markos Sakoulas and Will Casterline d. Julian Carlino and Connor McCann 6-0, 7-5; Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen d. Owen Jacobs and Justin Lopez 6-0, 6-0
Records: Palmyra 10-6; Middle 15-7
(4) Pennsville 5, (5) Buena Reg. 0
Singles: Gabe Schneider d. Jake Harris 6-2, 6-1; Matt Miller d. Dominic Longona 6-0, 6-0; Brody Wiggins d. Stephen Pepper 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Noah Flitcraft and Maddox Efelis d. Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe 6-0, 6-2; Noah Bohn and Mike Angelo d. Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego 6-2, 6-3
Records: Buena 12-5; Pennsville 22-2
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals
(5) Cherokee 4, Southern Reg. 1
Singles: Paul Schriever S d. Ishan Prabhakar 6-4, 2-6, 10-3; Eric Jones C d. Sean Kahl 6-4, 6-3; Max Ryan C d. Rohil Gandhi 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Rishikesh Muddana and Maxson Cabida C d. Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr 6-1, 6-4; Samuel Snyder and Raustin Esfahanizadeh C d. Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Records: Cherokee 10-7; Southern 17-5
South Jersey Non-Public quarterfinals
(1) Christian Brothers Academy 5, (9) St. Augustine 0
Singles: Jaden Vigneri d. Vincent Polistina 6-0, 6-3; Luke Brennan won by forfeit; Francesco Centro d. Luke Fortucci 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Nicholas Calandrino and Andrew Hedden d. Josh Gatesman and Jacob Holzer 6-2, 6-2; Ari Macaluso and Julian Voorhees d. John Terista and Raylen Weaver 6-1, 6-1
Records: St. Augustine 10-6; CBA 22-3
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.