Top-seeded Millville beats Toms River South 58-0 in playoff opener
S.J. GROUP IV PLAYOFFS | NO. 5 MILLVILLE 58, TOMS RIVER SOUTH 0

Top-seeded Millville beats Toms River South 58-0 in playoff opener

Senior running back Lequint Allen and freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks are two of the fastest players in the West Jersey Football League, and they showed it Friday night in a 58-0 win over Toms River South in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal at Wheaton Field.

In the first half, Allen gained more than 150 yards and scored three touchdowns. In the first quarter, Brooks scored on a 57-yard screen pass and returned a 75-yard interception for a TD.

“We have a lot of speed. You have to fly around to beat us,” said the 6-foot Allen.

Allen carried eight times for 76 yards and added three receptions for 76 yards. He credited good landscaping ahead of Friday’s playoff opener for allowing the Thunderbolts to show off their playmaking ability.

“The grass was cut good today, I see!” Allen joked. “The grass was looking good today. Our cleats were tied tight, and we just ran. That’s all we know, is just run.”

Top-seeded Millville (8-1) will host No. 4 Pennsauken next Friday in the sectional semifinals. Pennsauken was impressive in its first-round matchup, knocking off No. 5 seed Central Regional 56-21.

No. 8 seed Toms River South fell to 3-7.

“They run a nice spread offense. They’re fast, athletic, have Division-I guys all over the field,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “It’s going to be a really good matchup between both teams, and it’s going to be exciting, man. I know they’re going to get after it.”

The Thunderbolts have plenty of playmakers who can match up against any team in South Jersey.

Millville forced a three-and-out to open Friday’s game. The Thunderbolts needed just three plays to go up 7-0. Ta’Ron Haile’s 47-yard reception off a screen pass from Nate Robbins set up Allen’s first score, which came from 4 yards out.

Millville forced another punt and needed just one play to score. The screen pass was working for the Thunderbolts, and they went to it again. Robbins found Brooks, who broke a tackle and sped off untouched the rest of the way to make it 14-0.

Brooks had an opportunity to show off his speed on defense, hauling in a wobbly pass after the Indians’ quarterback was hit. Brooks raced to the end zone to put the Thunderbolts up 21-0.

“They’re playmakers,” Thomas said of his team. “Whenever you have Division-I guys all over the field, it makes play-calling a lot easier. Those guys did a phenomenal job.”

Robbins completed all eight passes he attempted in the first half, throwing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a 32-yard TD pass to Allen to end the first quarter and a 15-yard score to Thomas Smith III at the end of the half and did not play in the second half.

“He’s steady, he makes good decisions, good passes,” Thomas said. “He knows my mindset. His mind is very similar to mine. It makes things a lot easier.”

Millville’s defense caused a lot of problems for the Indians, who were held to minus-2 yards of offense in the first half. Allen picked off two passes, and Calem Bowman returned a fumble 58 yards for a TD early in the second quarter.

“It was a big play for us,” Bowman said. “It got us hyped, it getting us rallied up. It was a nice defensive score for us. I was happy to have it, too.”

“It was great for us,” he said of the overall defensive effort. “We just had a game plan, came out here and dominated and executed and do our jobs. That’s what we did tonight, and we came out on top.”

Thomas said he couldn’t ask for a better performance from the team Friday, especially the defensive effort. He hopes it continues in the next round vs. Pennsauken.

“Next week, we’ve got to do better. I think Pennsauken’s a little better than these guys (Toms River South). It should be a really good game,” Thomas said.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

BOX SCORE

T.R. South;0 0 0 0—0

Millville;28 21 9 0—58

FIRST QUARTER

M—Allen 4 run (Raynis kick)

M—Brooks 57 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

M—Brooks 75 interception return (Raynis kick)

M—Allen 32 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M—Bowman 38 fumble return (Raynis kick)

M—Allen 14 run (Raynis kick)

M—Smith 15 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

THIRD QUARTER

M—Sharp 1 run (Raynis kick)

M— Safety

PASSING—Alexander 0-4-0-3 TR. Robbins 8-8-215-0, Zamot 4-8-21-0 M.

RUSHING—Bond 13-3, Sharp 4-3, Pappalardo 7-2, Alexander 3-(-14) TR. Allen 8-76, Hunter 7-53, Wallace 5-38, Sharp 3-14, Smith 1-9, Zamot 1-2, Edwards 1-0 M.

RECEIVING—Allen 3-76, Brooks 2-60, Haile 2-54, Edwards 1-25, Sharp 2-11, Smith 2-10 M.

Records—TR South 3-7, Millville 8-1.

