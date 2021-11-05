Top-seeded Millville beats Toms River South 58-0 in playoff opener

The Thunderbolts have plenty of playmakers who can match up against any team in South Jersey.

Millville forced a three-and-out to open Friday’s game. The Thunderbolts needed just three plays to go up 7-0. Ta’Ron Haile’s 47-yard reception off a screen pass from Nate Robbins set up Allen’s first score, which came from 4 yards out.

Millville forced another punt and needed just one play to score. The screen pass was working for the Thunderbolts, and they went to it again. Robbins found Brooks, who broke a tackle and sped off untouched the rest of the way to make it 14-0.

Brooks had an opportunity to show off his speed on defense, hauling in a wobbly pass after the Indians’ quarterback was hit. Brooks raced to the end zone to put the Thunderbolts up 21-0.

“They’re playmakers,” Thomas said of his team. “Whenever you have Division-I guys all over the field, it makes play-calling a lot easier. Those guys did a phenomenal job.”

Robbins completed all eight passes he attempted in the first half, throwing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a 32-yard TD pass to Allen to end the first quarter and a 15-yard score to Thomas Smith III at the end of the half and did not play in the second half.