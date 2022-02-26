Top-seeded Mainland girls down Wildwood Catholic to win CAL title

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Boggs surprised no one Saturday afternoon.
The Mainland Regional High School senior scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to propel the top-seeded Mustangs to a 54-38 win over third-seeded Wildwood Catholic in the girls Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final.
“This means everything, to go work (hard) and win this,” Boggs said. “We worked so hard this season.”
The 6-foot-1 Boggs sank eight of 11 shots. Before the game, both the Mainland and Wildwood Catholic coaches thought Boggs, with her size and strength, would be a difference-maker. Mainland’s game plan was to get the ball inside to Boggs and not just settle for perimeter shots.
“When she finishes strong like that, she’s really tough,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She moves well, she’s got good feet and good hands.”
Boggs’ dominance inside forced Wildwood Catholic to make some tough choices defensively.
“They can’t shut down the shooters because then I’ll be open,” Boggs said. “They can’t shut me down because then the shooters will be open.”
In addition to Boggs, Mainland sophomore guard Kasey Bretones sank three of four shots, scored nine and had five assists. Mustang senior guard Camryn Dirkes had five assists. Just as they’ve done all season, the Mustangs played unselfishly with 15 assists on their 20 baskets.
Fans nearly filled Absegami’s spacious gym to watch Saturday’s final. Mainland (23-2) controlled the contest from the start.
Boggs scored a dozen of Mainland’s 24 points in the first half as the Mustangs built a 12-point lead.
Wildwood Catholic (21-5) scrambled on defense in the second half but cut Mainland’s lead to single digits. But, the Mustangs kept their poise, and sophomore twins Ava and Bella Mazur combined to score 14 points in the third and fourth quarters, as Mainland methodically pulled away.
“They did some different things defensively, and we made some bad decisions with the ball,” Betson said.
Senior point guard Kimmy Casiello led Wildwood Catholic with 13 points. Junior forward Carly Murphy scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds for the Crusaders.
“We had some jitters early,” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said. “Once we settled in, we were OK, but it was uphill from there.”
Saturday’s win gave the Mustangs the second CAL championship in the program’s history, with the first coming in 2018. It also capped an outstanding day for the Mustangs overall. The Mainland boys beat St. Augustine 58-56 in overtime to win the CAL title before the girls game.
The Mainland boys were a No. 8 seed and underdogs. The Mainland girls have played with the pressure of being the favorite all season. The Mustangs will also be the No. 1 seed when the South Jersey Group III tournament begins Tuesday.
The Mustangs held a team meeting a few weeks ago where they decided to focus on themselves and not the expectations of outsiders.
“The one thing that I think people fail to grasp about our team is the chemistry,” Dirkes said. “We’re all such great friends. We genuinely enjoy hanging out with each other. You can’t create something like that. It’s either there or it’s not.”
SCORING
Wildwood Catholic;5 7 13 13 — 38
Mainland Regional;11 13 15 15 — 54
WC—Mikulski 5, McCabe 4, Casiello13, Murphy 11, Vogdes 5 MR—A. Mazur 10, Bretones 9, B. Mazur 7, Boggs 19, Dirkes 7, Stokes 2
PHOTOS from the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament girls basketball final
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland St. Augustine CAL Final
Mainland’s Kaitlyn Boggs goes to the basket in the first quarter against Wildwood Catholic in the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Bella Mazur goes up against Wildwood Catholic’s Carly Murphy in the first quarter of the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland St. Augustine CAL Final
Mainland’s Kaitlyn Boggs goes to the basket in the first quarter against Wildwood Catholic in the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland St. Augustine CAL Final
Mainland’s Camryn Dirkes goes to the basket in the first quarter against Wildwood Catholic’s Ella McCabe in the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri huddles with his team against Mainland during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland head coach Scott Betson huddles with his team against Wildwood Catholic during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Kasey Bretones grabs a loose ball in the second quarter against Wildwood Catholic during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Kasey Bretones grabs a loose ball in the second quarter against Wildwood Catholic’s Kimmy Casiello during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Wildwood Catholic’s Kaci Mikulski drives to the basket in the second quarter against Mainland in the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Bella Mazur, left, and Camryn Dirkes go for a loose ball against Wildwood Catholic’s Kimmy Casiello in the first quarter during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Bella Mazur, left, and Camryn Dirkes go for a loose ball against Wildwood Catholic’s Kimmy Casiello in the first quarter during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Bella Mazur, left, and Camryn Dirkes go for a loose ball against Wildwood Catholic’s Kimmy Casiello in the first quarter during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Bella Mazur, left, and Kasey Bretones go for the ball against Wildwood Catholic’s Kimmy Casiello in the first quarter during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional’s Kasey Bretones and Wildwood Catholic’s Kaci Mikulski go for a loose ball in the first quarter of Saturday's Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final in Galloway Township.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Kaitlyn Boggs goes to the hoop against Wildwood Catholic during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland coach Scott Betson directs his team against Wildwood Catholic during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Kasey Bretones tries to block the path of Wildwood Catholic’s Kaci Mikulski in the second quarter of the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Kasey Bretones tries to block the path of Wildwood Catholic’s Kaci Mikulski in the second quarter of the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Camryn Dirkes and Wildwood Catholic’s Kimmy Casiello go for a loose ball in the second quarter during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland’s Camryn Dirkes and Wildwood Catholic’s Kimmy Casiello go for a loose ball in the second quarter during the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School’s Kaitlyn Boggs was named MVP as they defeat Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School coach Scott Betson receives the trophy after their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School’s Kaitlyn Boggs was named MVP as they defeat Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School girls and boys basketball teams celebrate winning the CAL basketball titles, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School girls and boys basketball teams celebrate winning the CAL basketball titles, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School girls and boys basketball teams celebrate winning the CAL basketball titles, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Caitlin Boggs, at right, was named MVP of the game. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Caitlin Boggs, at right, was named MVP of the game. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Caitlin Boggs, at right, was named MVP of the game. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
The top-seeded Mainland Regional girls basketball team celebrates following a 54-38 win over Wildwood Catholic Academy to win the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Absegami High School on Saturday.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School’s Cohen Cook and Kaitlyn Boggs were named MVP in their respective games during their CAL basketball title wins, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Wildwood Catholic CAL Final
Mainland Regional High School win over Wildwood Catholic to clinch the CAL girls basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. . (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
