Top-seeded Mainland girls down Wildwood Catholic to win CAL title

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Boggs surprised no one Saturday afternoon.

The Mainland Regional High School senior scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to propel the top-seeded Mustangs to a 54-38 win over third-seeded Wildwood Catholic in the girls Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final.

“This means everything, to go work (hard) and win this,” Boggs said. “We worked so hard this season.”

The 6-foot-1 Boggs sank eight of 11 shots. Before the game, both the Mainland and Wildwood Catholic coaches thought Boggs, with her size and strength, would be a difference-maker. Mainland’s game plan was to get the ball inside to Boggs and not just settle for perimeter shots.

“When she finishes strong like that, she’s really tough,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She moves well, she’s got good feet and good hands.”

Boggs’ dominance inside forced Wildwood Catholic to make some tough choices defensively.

“They can’t shut down the shooters because then I’ll be open,” Boggs said. “They can’t shut me down because then the shooters will be open.”

In addition to Boggs, Mainland sophomore guard Kasey Bretones sank three of four shots, scored nine and had five assists. Mustang senior guard Camryn Dirkes had five assists. Just as they’ve done all season, the Mustangs played unselfishly with 15 assists on their 20 baskets.

Fans nearly filled Absegami’s spacious gym to watch Saturday’s final. Mainland (23-2) controlled the contest from the start.

Boggs scored a dozen of Mainland’s 24 points in the first half as the Mustangs built a 12-point lead.

Wildwood Catholic (21-5) scrambled on defense in the second half but cut Mainland’s lead to single digits. But, the Mustangs kept their poise, and sophomore twins Ava and Bella Mazur combined to score 14 points in the third and fourth quarters, as Mainland methodically pulled away.

“They did some different things defensively, and we made some bad decisions with the ball,” Betson said.

Senior point guard Kimmy Casiello led Wildwood Catholic with 13 points. Junior forward Carly Murphy scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds for the Crusaders.

“We had some jitters early,” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said. “Once we settled in, we were OK, but it was uphill from there.”

Saturday’s win gave the Mustangs the second CAL championship in the program’s history, with the first coming in 2018. It also capped an outstanding day for the Mustangs overall. The Mainland boys beat St. Augustine 58-56 in overtime to win the CAL title before the girls game.

The Mainland boys were a No. 8 seed and underdogs. The Mainland girls have played with the pressure of being the favorite all season. The Mustangs will also be the No. 1 seed when the South Jersey Group III tournament begins Tuesday.

The Mustangs held a team meeting a few weeks ago where they decided to focus on themselves and not the expectations of outsiders.

“The one thing that I think people fail to grasp about our team is the chemistry,” Dirkes said. “We’re all such great friends. We genuinely enjoy hanging out with each other. You can’t create something like that. It’s either there or it’s not.”

SCORING Wildwood Catholic;5 7 13 13 — 38 Mainland Regional;11 13 15 15 — 54 WC—Mikulski 5, McCabe 4, Casiello13, Murphy 11, Vogdes 5 MR—A. Mazur 10, Bretones 9, B. Mazur 7, Boggs 19, Dirkes 7, Stokes 2

