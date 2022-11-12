Top-seeded Don Bosco too much for St. Augustine in state quarterfinals

The Don Bosco Prep football team scored a touchdown on five straight drives en route to a 37-0 victory over eighth-seeded St. Augustine Prep in the state Non-Public A quarterfinals Saturday.

The Ironmen (8-2) were the top seed in the bracket. The Hermits (6-5) are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

St. Augustine, which had not been shut out all season, couldn't get much offense going in the game.

Don Bosco will host the winner of fifth-seeded Seton Hall Prep and fourth-seeded St. Joseph (Montvale) in the semifinals Friday.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter, but Don Bosco started the scoring early in the second with a field goal to give the Ironmen a 3-0 lead. Don Bosco extended its lead to 10-0 after an 11-yard TD pass from Nicholas Minicucci to Dan Parisi.

The Hermits had to punt with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left in the first half. Minicucci made a long throw to Parisi to set up Don Bosco at the St. Augustine 6-yard line. After a Hermits timeout, Don Bosco's Ronnie Heath rushed 3 yards for a TD with 13.1 seconds left. The Ironmen missed the extra-point, but still led 16-0 at halftime.

The Ironmen scored on the opening possession of the second half. After a 48-yard pass from Minicucci, Logan Bush had a 2-yard touchdown run to extend Don Bosco's lead to 23-0. Bush has over 1,000 yards on the season.

St. Augustine went three-and-out on the ensuing drive. Sophomore Nolan James rushed for a 1-yard score to extend the Don Bosco's lead to 30-0 with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, the Hermits again went three-and-out and were forced to punt. Don Bosco took over in Hermits territory, and Bush rushed 45 yards for a TD to extend the lead to 37-0.

That score started the running clock, and senior Mikey Genardi intercepted a St. Augustine pass after the Hermits tried to put together a big play midway through the fourth quarter.

On the Hermits' final drive, they made it deep into Don Bosco territory. The running clock stopped them inside the red zone as time expired.

St. Augustine graduated many talented players last season, so the Hermits were young this fall. The team will return some players, including junior quarterback Ryan Gambill, junior running back/defensive back Tristian McLeer, sophomore running back Julian Turney and sophomore linebacker Matthew Bonczek

On Saturday, Turney finished with 77 yards on 14 carries. Noah Grdinich and Ty McLeer each had 30 rushing yards, and Tristan McLeer had 20. For Don Bosco, Minicucci threw for 172 yards. Bush had 78 rushing yards, Heath added 68.

Don Bosco finished with 415 total yards of offense. The Hermits had 139.

Note: Four local teams remain in state championship contention. Mainland Regional and Millville, after winning the Central Jersey and South Jersey Group IV titles, respectfully, will meet in a state semifinal. Holy Spirit, which won Friday, and St. Joseph, which won its quarterfinal last week and was off this week, each advance to their respective semifinals in state Non-Public B. Third-seeded St. Joseph will play at second-seeded DePaul, and fourth-seeded Spirit will play at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic.