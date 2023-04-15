Noah Plenn finished with four assists and three goals to lead the St. Augustine Prep lacrosse team to a 12-5 victory over Gill St. Bernard's on Saturday.

The Hermits are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Sebastian Varallo scored twice and added twice and added two assists for the Hermits (2-2), who trailed 3-2 after the first quarter. The Hermits scored four in the second to take a 6-3 lead at halftime. Jack Schleicher scored twice and had an assist. Nate Price scored two and had an assist. Matthew Buonocore, Austin Exley and Nicholas Elentrio each scored once.

Hunter Johnson won 17 of his 21 faceoff attempts. Carson Quinn made three saves, and Cooper D'Ambrosio made one.

Gill St. Bernard's fell to 0-3.

Manasquan 8, No. 5 Ocean City 3: Jack Davis scored twice for the Red Raiders. Pat Grimley added two assists and scored once. Dylan Dwyer won 10 of his 14 faceoffs and had a team-leading six ground balls. Charlie Schutta added an assist. Schutta and Paul Tjoumakaris each had two ground balls. Winfield Dunn made 13 saves.

Manasquan (4-1) advanced to the South Jersey Group II final in 2022.

Point Pleasant Borough 13, Lacey Twp. 3: Robert Trapanese scored four for Point Pleasant (4-1). Brady Kirk scored three and added two assists. Tommy Morris won 12 of 16 faceoff attempts. Point Pleasant led 7-0 at halftime. The Lions (2-4) scored all of their goals in the third quarter.