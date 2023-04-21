John Podgorski pitched a complete game, allowed four hits and struck out five to lead the St. Augustine Prep baseball team to a 4-2 victory over Kingsway Regional in a nonconference game.

The Hermits (9-1) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Dragons (5-2) are No. 2. St. Augustine scored all of its runs in the fourth inning.

Marco Levari went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for St. Augustine. Jake Meyers went 2 for 4 with a run. Ryan Williams added a run and an RBI. Logan Franks singled an had an RBI. CJ Furey scored a run.

DJ Juliano struck out seven in 52/3 innings for Kingsway. Ian Monteith tripled and scored.

Wildwood 7, Pleasantville 1: Winning pitcher Joey Mormile went the distance in the nonleague game, and gave up four hits, struck out 13 and walked one. Mormile also went 2 for 4 with a triple.

Ryan Troiano was 2 for 4 with a run for Wildwood (4-3) and Jake Craig went 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Logan Totten and Brian Cunniff each doubled. For the Greyhounds (2-6), Joshue Matos had a double and scored, and Anthony Vasquez was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

No. 4 Shawnee 20, Millville 6: The host Renegades (9-1), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, colllected 18 hits and ended the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Chris Ahrens was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs for Shawnee, and Nick O'Brien and Josh Goulburn were also 3 for 3. Sergio Droz hit a solo homer for Millville (4-5) and CJ Staniec had a double and two RBIs.

Schalick 12, Bridgeton 0: The Cougars (5-5) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and ended the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Luke Pokrovsky and Jake Siedlecki each homered for Schalick. Dominic Kettterer went 2 for 2 for Bridgeton (1-8).

Ocean City 15, ACIT 5: Evan Taylor was 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, four runs and five RBIs for host Ocean City (5-5). Isaac Peterson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Noah Herrington and Jack Hoag each doubled. The Red Raiders won the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Kevin Reyes was 2 for 3 with two runs for ACIT (3-5).

Hammonton 4, Absegami 3: Hammonton trailed 3-1 but scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Gavin West was 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for the Blue Devils (5-5), and Landon Haines went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Kole Bagnell scored twice. For Absegami (7-2), Aiden Zeck doubled and Frank Gargione was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Lower Cape May Regional 19, Atlantic City 4: The visiting Caper Tigers won it in five innings on the 10-run rule. Evan Shoffler went 3 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs for Lower (4-2), Kyle Satt was 3 for 4 with four runs and an RBI, and Hunter Ray went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Kody Lewis and Aydan Heacock each added two hits. Atlantic City (0-9) had three hits.

Atlantic Christian 8, Calvary Christian 6: Johnny Cook pitched a complete game victory for the Cougars.

Boys lacrosse

Holy Spirit 16, Absegami 2: Stanley Marczyk scored five and had an assist for the Spartans (3-3). Anthony Hermenau scored three and had an assist. Matthew Goff added three assists and two goals. Sean Burns scored twice and had two assists. Andrew Kayes scored once and had an assist. Sean Finan and Jaxon Hurtt each had a goal. Jonah Corkhill made five saves.

Jack Cowan and Shaun Howey each scored for Absegami (0-4). Volodymyr Sulima made 10 saves.

Boys tennis

Mainland Reg. 5, St. Augustine 0

Singles: Alex Wise d. Vincent Polistina 5-7, 6-4, 10-7; Chris Guillen d. Cole Polistina 6-1, 7-5; Saketh Agava d. Santino Casale 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.

Doubles: Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg d. Josh Gatesman and John Terista 6-2, 6-2; Kussh Patel and Liam Angelo d. Nathaniel Paradela and Raylen Weaver 6-4, 6-0

Records: Mainland 8-1; St. Augustine 3-2