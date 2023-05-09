TOMS RIVER — The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team lost for the first time this season Tuesday afternoon.

In the long run, it might be the best thing to happen to the Eagles.

Julia Apostolakos struck out 14 as Donovan Catholic beat EHT 4-1 in a matchup of the two of the state’s top teams. Egg Harbor Township (15-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Donovan Catholic (19-1) is No. 2.

“I’m not disappointed,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “I probably hate losing more than I enjoy winning. I’m just not disappointed in a loss like this. We challenged them too. I think it’s important you push the boundaries and the buttons now.”

In addition to her effort in the circle, Apostolakos contributed an RBI single. Isabella Maria and Christina Ginex each homered for the Griffins.

EHT's Madison Dollard struck out eight in six innings. Payton Colbert was 2 for 2 with a double for EHT. Madison Biddle singled and scored the Eagles' run.

“We beat a great team today,” Griffins coach Debbie Schwartz said. “Well-coached, the players were awesome. It was great competition for this time of the season. It was just a well-performed game. We came up with the hits in the timely moments.”

Tuesday’s game should help prepare both teams for the state tournament, which starts May 23. EHT is the defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV champion. The Griffins are the defending state Non-Public A champion and a perennial power. Donovan Catholic is 78-3 since 2021.

“If you want to be the best team,” Troster said, “you’re going to have to try to beat the best team. I don’t think this (loss) does us a disservice. If anything, it shows we can play with the very best teams in the state. ”

EHT had its opportunities Tuesday. The Eagles had runners at second and third with one out in the top of the first but only scored on run, when Biddle crossed the plate on a wild pitch. EHT had the bases loaded in the second inning with one out but could not score. The Eagles had the tying run at the plate in the seventh before Apostolakos ended the game with a strikeout.

EHT was 0 for 7 with five strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

“Julia was focused when she needed to be,” Schwartz said of Apostolakos. “She got big outs for us.”

Donovan Catholic took the lead for good in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Maria lined a pitch over the fence for a solo home run to tie the game at one. Ginex made it 2-1 with a first-inning RBI double.

“We answered (EHT’s first-inning run) right back,” Schwartz said. “That was a huge statement.”

Despite the defeat, EHT played a crisper and more fundamental game than it had in its last few wins. Tuesday showed the Eagles how they have to play if they are to win a state title.

“This type of loss is important now,” Troster said. “You live. You learn. You get back on the horse and you go back about your business.”

EHT 100 000 0—1 5 0

Donovan Catholic 200 011— 4 7 0

2B—EHT: Colbert, Velardi

HR—DC: Maria, Ginex

WP: Apostolakos LP: Dollard

PHOTOS EHT vs. Donovan Catholic softball