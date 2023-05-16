BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — The Southern Regional High School baseball team didn’t leave the Ocean County championship game a winner Tuesday afternoon.

The Rams, however, left with an experience that could lead to future success.

Donovan Catholic junior pitcher Jake Marciano struck out 16 and threw a complete game as the Griffins won the first Ocean County title for the first time in program history, 6-4 over Southern at Central Regional. Dom Miranda drove in all of Southern’s runs with a three-run home run and an RBI single.

“We can use this as fuel to the fire,” Southern coach Ed Truitt said. “We can be competitors and use this to move forward or we can kind of lay down. If I know these guys, working with them the last couple of years, they’re competitors.”

The Rams still have some big games to play. They are in contention to win their first Shore Conference A South title since 1986. The South Jersey Group IV tournament starts Monday.

“Any sport, it doesn’t matter what level, you have to get hot at the right time,” Truitt said. “You have to be playing your best game at the right time.”

Southern (13-6) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. The Rams were trying to win their first Ocean County title since 2017. Donovan Catholic (20-2) is ranked No. 1.

Miranda’s opposite-field home run to right field gave Southern a 4-3 lead in the top of the third inning.

But Marciano dominated from that point, allowing one hit after the home run — Nick Diamantopoulos's infield single in the seventh. Marciano struck out nine over the final four innings, including the side in the sixth and seventh innings.

“I knew I was going to mow them down after that,” Marciano said. “My slider and my fastball, I was able to throw inside on people.”

The Griffins tied the game on a throwing error in the fourth. They scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to take the lead for good. Ryan Butchko’s pop fell untouched in the infield for an RBI single in the sixth.

Fans stood along the fence down the right- and left-field lines to watch. There is no simulating a big-game’s atmosphere, and now Southern has experienced it.

“Obviously, we wanted to win,” Truitt said, “but once the game is over, it’s like, ‘Hey, guys we’ve been in this situation. Let’s use that to thrive. It’s not going to be the first time the next time it comes up.’ ”

Southern Regional 103 000 0—4 4 1

Donovan Catholic 120 111 x—6 8 0

2B—DC: Busco

HR—SR: Miranda

WP: Marciano LP: McLeod