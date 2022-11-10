Top-ranked Camden Catholic ends St. Joseph's strong season in finals

CHERRY HILL — The St. Joseph Academy field hockey team had only allowed seven goals all season entering Thursday’s title game, and dominated most matchups.

Camden Catholic flipped the script on the Wildcats.

The top-seeded Fighting Irish scored three goals in the first quarter en route to an 8-0 victory over second-seeded St. Joseph in the South Jersey Non-Public championship game.

Camden Catholic, one of the best teams in the state and the top-ranked team in the Press Elite 11, will play Oak Knoll in the state Non-Public final Saturday at Bordentown High School.

The Wildcats were held scoreless only one other time this season, a 0-0 tie with Hammonton on Oct. 19. St. Joseph also held 15 teams scoreless, so Thursday was a different feeling.

St. Joseph (17-2-2) are No. 6 in The Elite 11.

“It was weird,” St. Joseph senior Macie Jacquet said. “I was saying to the group in the last quarter, now we know what it feels like for the other teams and how we made them feel.”

Camden Catholic standout Olivia Bent-Cole scored four Thursday. The senior is on the United States Women’s National team and committed to Northwestern University, an NCAA Division I program. The Fighting Irish also have other D-I recruits, like Ava Moore, who is going to Wake Forest.

Camden Catholic led 5-0 at halftime.

“We all do research,” Jacquet said. “We see four or five Division I commits on the team. Obviously, that takes a toll on you. You are, like, ‘yeah, this is going to be a hard one.’”

Even though the Wildcats knew Camden Catholic was favored to win, they still came in ready to compete. The Wildcats were doing well in the opening eight minutes, but the Fighting Irish scored three in 90 seconds. St. Joseph called a timeout, and prevented Camden Catholic from scoring again in the opening quarter.

The Fighting Irish scored twice in the third quarter.

“I think we could’ve brought more (Thursday), but we all played hard,” Jacquet said. “I think there was a lit of emotion in the game, which is something that affected us a little bit. We played hard and put out what we could.”

Camden Catholic attacked hard all game and had 21 shots.

“It’s amazing we made it this far and an incredible experience, especially for our seniors,” St. Joseph coach Corrine Etter-Veight said. “I’m happy and proud of the girls for getting this far. A lot of teams did not make it this far. We worked hard in the offseason. We are going to continue to work hard. We will be back next year.”

St. Joseph will graduate six seniors, five of whom were starters, but will return many next year. Many of the players do not even consider field hockey their main sport and just came out this season, Etter-Veight said.

Jenna Calchi, Jacquet, Ellie Dainton and Bella Davis play softball. Jacquet recently committed to play softball at Towson. Brogan Heilig is the only graduating senior going on to play field hockey in college. She is committed to Ohio Wesleyan in Delaware.

Davis made 17 saves Thursday.

“We only have one girl who is going to school to continue her field hockey career. I think that speaks volumes,” Etter-Veight said. “We were able to come together as a team and a program and kind of hone in on what we needed to work on to make it this far with kids that, you know, field hockey isn’t their first sport.”

Etter-Veight took over the program this year, and was proud of how her first season went. Last season, she coached at Millville and led the Thunderbolts to an 8-7-1 record. She led St. Joseph to a sectional final for the first time since 2015.

Playing Camden Catholic was “a breath of fresh air” after beating up on most teams this season, the coach added. The Fighting Irish were very competitive, she said.

“Camden Catholic battled really hard,” Etter-Veight said. “It was nice to see a team like that. I think we battled hard with Ocean City (in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal, losing 3-2), and they were a good competitor.

“To come in and see Camden Catholic, in my career, I never coached against a team this strong. So, I think it was a good learning lesson for me, and a good lesson for our younger girls to learn what we need to work on in the offseason.”

Added Jacquet: “It was great getting here. We worked really hard for it.”