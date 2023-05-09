Sienna Walterson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and run to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to a 3-2 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

Madison Dollard struck out 11 and allowed just four hits in a complete game to earn the win. Madison Biddle homered for the Eagles (15-0), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Dollard also singled.

Liz Martin pitched a complete game and struck out seven for Cedar Creek (5-11). Leah Martin and Abby Tassone each had an RBI. Chaneyl Johnson and Allison Amadio. Martin and Tassone each singled.

Southern Reg. 18, Brick Twp. 0: Leah Morrin went 4 for 4 with six RBIs and three runs for the Rams (11-6).

Talia Duralekv went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Madison Groschel-Klein went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Kylie Roberts went 2 for 4 with three runs. Madison Pampalone scored twice. Kayla Riley struck out five in three innings, and Gianna DeSanto had three strikeouts in two innings. Neither allowed a hit.

Brick Township fell to 1-13.

Ocean City 12, Atlantic City 3: Jessica Mooney went 4 for 4 with two runs for the Red Raiders (13-7).

Annabelle Shumski went 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs. MacKenzee Segich singled twice and scored two. Anna McCabe singled and scored twice.

Rosie Miltenberger scored twice for Atlantic City (2-10). Yeannelly Sosa struck out 12 in a complete game. She also drove in one run.

Lacey Twp. 6, Jackson Liberty 5: Julia Kovacs doubled, scored a run and had an RBI for Lacey (5-11).

Caitlyn Voskanyan scored two and drove in a run. Marisa Castillo singled, had an RBI and scored once. Bella Caruso went 3 for 4 and had an RBI.

Boys volleyball

Absegami 2, Hammonton 1: The Braves (7-4) won by set scores of 28-26, 21-25, 25-17.

Xavier Vazquez had 23 assists and five digs for the winners. Chikaodi Wokocha added nine service points, eight kills and six digs. Jake Khuc had 12 digs. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added 12 service points, seven digs, fice kills and four aces.

Matt Viruet had 10 assists, seven digs five service points and five aces for Hammonton (5-11). Isaac Fishman added eight digs, five assists and four kills. Hector Feliciano had six digs and three kills.

Pleasantville 2, ACIT 0: The Greyhounds won by set scores of 25-10, 25-20.

Cristofer Evangelista led with 21 assists and six service points for the winners. Jonathan Baez added 10 kills, nine service points and seven digs. Jake Reynoso added eight digs and five service points. John Howard had eight digs and four kills.

Erick Perez had six digs for the Red Hawks (8-9). Antwan Canazares added six assists and three digs. Nicholas Shaw had six service points and four digs. Timothy Creelman added three kills.

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Jackson Liberty (11-6) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-16.

Hamin Kim had 15 digs for the winners, and Elijah Elias added 10 assists and five digs. Trevor Van Valkenburgh had eight digs.

The Lions fell to 7-8.