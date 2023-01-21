Top college prospect Dylan Harper sparks Don Bosco past St. Augustine

HADDONFIELD — Dylan Harper looked like a good high school basketball player in the first half Saturday afternoon.

In the second half, he looked like what he is: one of the nation’s top junior players.

The 6-foot-5 Harper scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the third and fourth quarters as Don Bosco Prep pulled away to beat St. Augustine 55-48 in a Paul VI Winter Showcase game. ESPN ranks Harper as the No. 2 player in the country in the 2024 class.

Harper helped the Ironmen (15-1) turn a four-point third-quarter deficit into a 13-point fourth-quarter advantage.

“For me, the score was a little too close (in the third quarter),” said Harper, who also had four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. “I came out and said I was going to take control of the game.”

St. Augustine (12-2) never faded away. The Hermits rallied to cut the lead to four with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the game but could get no closer. Junior point guard Semaj Bethea sparked the Hermits with 14 points. Matt Kouser scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds for St. Augustine.

“We didn’t come here to try and stay close. We were trying to win,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “For the most part, I can’t leave here unhappy. We were right there for a while.”

The Paul VI Showcase features some of the state’s top teams this weekend. Don Boso and St. Augustine, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, are both state Non-Public A contenders.

Things looked promising for the Hermits early in the third quarter. An Elijah Brown dunk put St. Augustine up 31-27 less than two minutes in the second half.

But Harper, who might have started slowly Saturday because he had missed the last three games with a hand injury, then put his imprint on the game.

After missing two foul shots in the third quarter, he made a 3-pointer, two foul shots and a pair of fast-break baskets. Harper then scored six straight points in the fourth quarter to give the Ironmen a 13-point lead.

Harper is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper and the younger brother of former Rutgers University standout Ron Harper Jr. Duke, Kansas and Rutgers are among the NCAA Division I schools that have offered him a scholarship.

“He lulls you to sleep,” Don Bosco coach Kevin Diverio said. “He’s not tremendously explosive or going to throw down monstrous dunks. He kind of effortlessly does it at his own speed, his own pace. He doesn’t get frazzled. Give him a step, he knocks down a 3. Get up on him, he just goes by you. It’s the first step more than anything else. Once he gets the shoulder past you, you’re done.”

St. Augustine rallied in the final five minutes. Kouser made a 3-pointer to begin an 11-2 Hermits run that cut the Don Bosco lead to four.

But Harper and Brady Loughlin combined to make 5 of 6 foul shots in the final 51 seconds to clinch the win.

Saturday’s game was the first of two in which St. Augustine will test itself against a state power. The Hermits will play at defending state Group II champion Camden at 7 p.m. Monday. Camden beat Don Bosco 83-68 on Jan. 6 at Kean University.

For the Hermits, Saturday’s game was a frustrating defeat but one they hope will benefit them as the season progresses.

“We’re not that far away,” Rodio said. “They just have more than us in different spots. We have to look at it and try to close that gap.”

Scoring

Don Bosco Prep;15 12 12 16—55

St. Augustine;15 11 9 13—48

DB: Brown 7, Barnett 11, Harper 26, Cabral 1, Loughlin 10

SA: Fox 8, Okebiorun 5, Bethea 14, Brown 9, Kouser 12