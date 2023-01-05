Toms River East tops Lacey-Barnegat

The Lacey Township-Barnegat ice hockey team lost 6-2 to Toms River East on Thursday at the Winding River Ice Arena in Toms River.

Cole Sturman scored both goals for Lacey-Barnegat (3-4), one in the first period and one in the second. Colin Costello had two assists, and Connor Simonson and Eric Connors had one each. Lucas Holland had 28 saves.

T.R. East scored two goals in each period. Joe Tallerico scored two goals and had three assists for the Raiders (9-2), and Brady Vernon scored twice. Chase Witt had seven saves.

Girls basketball

No. 4 Mainland Regional 50, No. 10 Gloucester Catholic 49: Bella Mazur led host Mainland (7-2) with 25 points, including 10 in the third quarter. The Mustangs are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Kasey Bretones scored eight points, including six in the fourth quarter, and Ava Mazur also had eight points. Sydney Stokes added five points. The Mustangs led 38-36 after three quarters.

For 10th-ranked Gloucester Catholic (5-2), Katherine Lange scored 18 points, including four in the fourth quarter, and Macie Nugent contributed 17, including six in the fourth.

Wildwood 74, Pitman 31: Macie McCracken led the host Warriors (4-3) with 21 points, and had four rebounds, seven steals and one block. Angela Wilber scored 16 points, and Maya Benichou added 14 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Kaydence Oakley contributed eight points, four rebounds and three steals. Sinaia Hills had six points and seven rebounds, and Sophia Wilber had five assists.

For Pitman (0-5), Miya Villari scored 10 points, Angelina Lindner added eight points and Annabelle Sargent had five.

Egg Harbor Township 48, Hammonton 39: Lyla Brown scored 15 points for host EHT (6-2), and Averie Harding and Ava Kraybill had 14 and 13 points, respectively. The Eagles outscored Hammonton 25-14 in the second half. Emma Peretti led Hammonton (4-5) with 13 points. Giada Palmieri added 10 points and Ava Divello had nine.

Deptford 49, Cumberland Regional 35: Madison Eli scored 12 points for host Deptford, Taniyah King added 11 points and Rachel Farr had nine. The Colts fell to 0-6.

Boys basketball

Millville 83, Bridgeton 74: The host Thunderbolts (6-1) trailed 16-10 after eight minutes but outscored Bridgeton 34-13 in the second quarter. Khalon Foster led Millville with 27 points, and Jabbar Barriento and Donte Smith added 17 and 14, respectively. Jaden Merrill added 13 points and Raquan Ford had 10. Xzayvion Sharpe led the Bulldogs (1-7) wit 21 points, Jameel Purnell scored 17 and Zikwon Anderson had 15.

Wildwood 56, Pitman 43: Junior Hans scored 19 points for the visiting Warriors (7-1) and had six rebounds and three steals. Alex Daniel scored 14 points and had nine rebounds, and Harley Buscham added eight points. Brayden Yordy led Pitman (4-4) with 16 points and Michael Fisicaro had 10.