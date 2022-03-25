Tom McNelia steps down after rebuilding OLMA basketball program

It was not an easy decision.
After eight seasons guiding the Our Lady of Mercy Academy basketball team, McNelia resigned from his head coach position Monday.
McNelia took over the program after the Villagers finished 1-24 in the 2013-14 season. Over the last three campaigns of his coaching run, OLMA went 44-24 and achieved some school history.
McNelia pointed to his work schedule and wanting to spend more time with his family as reasons for his departure. The Villagers went 4-20 in his first season, but he continued to build the program, highlighted by a school-record 19 wins in the 2019-20 season.
"In terms of basketball, coaching-wise, I thought I was at the top of my game," McNelia said. "With all the other stuff, I was just at the end of my road."
In the 2019-20 season, OLMA finished 19-9, qualified for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament for the first time in program history and advanced to the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals. The 2020-21 season was delayed and shortened due to the pandemic, and there weren't any playoffs, but the Villagers went 13-2 and won their division for the first time in school history.
OLMA, which finished 12-13 this past season, competed in three showcases, including the Boardwalk Boardwalk Classic's John Carlson Division, which it won. The Villagers qualified for the CAL Tournament and the S.J. Non-Public A playoffs.
"There were a few goals that we have set out that, I would say for the most part, we attained," McNelia said. "There were a couple teams I was hoping to beat, especially this year, but we did achieve a majority of the goals that I set out a couple years ago. I was pretty happy with that."
OLMA athletic director Matt Lenguadoro said that beyond just the success on the court, McNelia cared about each player and ensured they understood the importance of doing well academically and at home.
"He would read their faces on a daily basis to see how they were doing," Lenguadoro said. "He is a tremendous loss."
McNelia wanted his players to make a positive impact in the world, and that was his most influential feature, Lenguadoro added. The athletic director said when the new coach, who has not been named, comes into the gym next season, he is positive "the girls will be looking over their shoulder to see if (McNelia's) around."
"We are disappointed that he is not going to continue as coach," Lenguadoro said. "He has been a major impact to the OLMA community, and not just with basketball. He is involved in so many things that we have going on here. His coaching hasn't changed since Day 1. ... He just continued and strived to get better."
"He will certainly be missed. He has done a great job for this academy."
When McNelia informed his team he was stepping down, there was a lot of hugging. A teacher later informed McNelia there were some tears in the hallways. McNelia was just as emotional.
He will miss being around his players and building relationships.
"It was expected," McNelia said. "I had tears, too."
The Villagers are a young team with some talent, including sophomore guard Madelyn Bernhardt, who was a third-team Press All-Star. Angelina Dragone, a junior, led the team with 194 rebounds, and sophomore Savannah Prescott got a team-high 78 steals. Juniors Drew Coyle and Angelina Dragone are also going to be key returners next season.
The team should continue to succeed with a different coach, McNelia said.
"The way you leave a program for the next person speaks volumes," McNelia said. "It was in a bad place when I took over. I think, right now, it is in good shape, and there is a lot of talent there. They are young, too."
